Trusted partners deliver innovative solutions

The culture of innovation at Koch-Glitsch has been going strong for over 100 years. With extensive knowledge, experience and unique capabilities, Koch-Glitsch is able to provide an overall solution to meet your greatest challenges. With the largest installed base in the industry, Koch-Glitsch is well known for providing fast delivery and high-quality performance.

TOWER VIEW® software

With TOWER VIEW® software from Koch-Glitsch through OnPoint, steer away from bottlenecks before they happen. The TOWER VIEW application provides real-time information on your tower's performance, immediately identifying potential problems before they occur. Use it to optimize daily performance in rate-limited towers or to proactively identify maintenance needs before your next turnaround.

ONE-SOURCE SOLUTION

Correct installation is critical to achieve the maximum benefit of today's high-performance mass transfer equipment. The ONE-SOURCE SOLUTION approach integrates the design and fabrication of Koch-Glitsch's unique technologies with value-driven installation solutions from Koch Specialty Plant Services (KSPS). The end result is an optimized installation that is safer, faster and more cost-effective for column revamps or new construction.

TOWER DOCTOR® service

Koch-Glitsch, already well known for its design and fabrication of reliable mass transfer and phase separation technology equipment, has created the TOWER DOCTOR® service -- a team of industry experts who provide solutions to operational problems. The TOWER DOCTOR service from Koch-Glitsch helps customers quickly and efficiently identify and resolve the root cause of operational challenges. The team includes experts in the fields of trays, packing, phase separation technology and unit operations in all industries. The TOWER DOCTOR service also has the unique ability to leverage expertise within the entire Koch Engineered Solutions group of companies to apply plant-wide troubleshooting and solutions.

Tools and training

Koch-Glitsch offers the AHOP ® Automated Hardware Ordering Program, which tracks the hardware and internals in each vessel so replacements can be ordered without the customer pulling files to reference the exact equipment specifications. Koch- Glitsch researches and tracks all equipment and hardware in a vessel (regardless of original manufacturer) and creates an automated record so parts can be ordered in significantly reduced time with increased accuracy. To enroll in the program, contact your local Koch-Glitsch representative.

version 5.4 is the latest software version for specifying and conducting simple evaluations of Koch-Glitsch mass transfer and mist elimination equipment. The software is available for download at www. koch-glitsch.com. It is also integrated with the PRO/II software. Koch-Glitsch created its hands-on Mass Transfer School (www.koch-glitsch.com/mass-transfer-school) to advance the knowledge of its customers. Specifically designed for engineers and taught by professionals with extensive experience, the five-day course takes place twice a year and includes classroom training, design exercises and hands-on sessions at Koch-Glitsch's world-class pilot plant in Wichita, Kansas.

Agility

While it is important to properly plan for scheduled maintenance, sometimes unplanned outages occur. That's where Koch-Glitsch's emergency services thrive. Call the 24-hour emergency hotline, and Koch-Glitsch can disperse and expedite the necessary equipment, teams or specialists to your site to help in any way. With offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide, Koch- Glitsch is always ready and available to serve customers and resolve urgent issues.

A Koch Engineered Solutions company

As a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) company, Koch-Glitsch is part of a growing family of companies and experts that engineer, manufacture, install, and optimize processes and solutions for a wide variety of diverse industries, helping partners develop advantages in today's competitive marketplace.

For more information, visit www.koch-glitsch.com or call (316) 828-5110.