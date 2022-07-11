Soft craft provider starts small, grows into one-stop solution

Caban Industrial Group was founded in 2015 by Carlos J. Caban, who continues to serve as CEO today.

The staff includes industry-leading managers, estimators and supervisors with more than 60 years of combined experience. From its founding, the company’s purpose has been to provide a quality of work that exceeds customers’ expectations. Caban has grown into an experienced, versatile, team-oriented company with well over 100 permanent employees that can handle most jobs, whether maintenance, new construction or fabrication for upstream, midstream and downstream customers. The company focuses on striving to bring quality, positive change in its companywide safety culture, and cost effectiveness together to provide a one-stop solution for its clients.

In its first days, the company found itself operating out of a small church office. When Caban had its first opportunity to transition into an official office building, its people originally saw the dedicated office space as “too big of a building” for the new company. Little did Caban’s management team know that in less than two years, the company would outgrow it.

Caban is never satisfied by resting on its laurels and aims to outdo itself from project to project.

The small projects Caban initially struggled to finance have matured into bigger and greater profit-margin projects. Caban Industrial Group started off as a safety company and has now evolved into a soft craft and general construction service provider known throughout the industry. Caban specializes in providing construction services geared to meet today’s industry needs including, but not limited to, heat tracing, electrical, safety rescue, pipeline construction and maintenance, utility construction, earthwork, station fabrication, and many others. The company’s signature is recognized as outstanding quality and safety on the projects it delivers, but Caban is never satisfied by resting on its laurels and aims to outdo itself from project to project.

Management at The Caban Group has established a Quality Management program to assure top quality workmanship and adherence to all governing codes and standards. The minimum standard defined by the Quality Management program is meeting and exceeding ASME code requirements, and the entire company stands by this work, from top to bottom.

Achieving this record of safety does not happen by chance. Caban aims to continually create positive changes in its safety culture. The company’s leadership actively promotes and encourages excellence in its environmental, health and safety programs by committing both financial resources and skilled personnel to ensure that its employees go home safe every day. The organization’s environmental, health and safety performance is rigorously monitored and reported to Caban’s leadership team and appropriate agencies.

While Caban is proud of the work it’s done to provide clients with safety, quality and cost-effectiveness, the company knows that it couldn’t have achieved these feats without the assistance of its clients, family and community. The company’s future goals are to set the example and pave new roads toward prosperity. Its management, employees and subcontractors will continue to be of paramount importance to Caban Industrial Group’s future, and it will continue to hold them to the highest standards.

For more information, visit www.cabanpis.com or call (832) 695-2324.