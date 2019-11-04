Reliable torque wrenches offer ease of use and time savings

A leading Canadian manufacturer of pneumatic, battery-powered and electronic pistol-grip torque wrenches, RAD Torque Systems has a proven track record around the world, specifically in industries such as oil, gas and petrochemical.

More than 25 years of experience specializing in gearbox design and engineering make RAD Torque wrenches stand out from the rest. The RAD advantage lies in the planetary gear-driven wrenches that have a continuous rotation while applying a controlled torque, making them much faster than a conventional torque wrench. The ergonomic pistol-grip design adds to the wide-ranging appeal of these extreme torque tools.

"There's not another company in the world that has the drive that RAD Torque Systems has," said Hunter Fiume, the Rocky Mountain Region representative for Torque Tools Inc. "When it comes to performance, RAD's gearbox technology is second to none."

Brian Caraway, shop foreman at RDI, can attest to that. A provider of high-quality equipment for the North American oil and gas industry, RDI has eight production facilities across North America, over 300 employees and more than 3,500 product lines.

"We purchased the RAD Single Speed 10GX a few years ago and have been very happy with the performance," said Caraway. "The RAD Torque wrench does what it says it will. It's easy to use, compact and provides significant time savings for us, making it very cost-effective to run."

The RAD Single Speed 10GX is one in a line of extreme-duty torque wrenches, trusted worldwide as a reliable solution for the installation and removal of heavy-duty fasteners. With a patented drive system, the Single Speed delivers one of the highest power-to-weight ratios of any pneumatic-controlled bolting system and offers smooth, continuous flow of controlled torque, eliminating destructive hammering.

Known for its lightweight, ergonomic pistol- grip design, the RAD Single Speed is available in a series of torque ranges and RPMs.

Caraway explained his team at RDI currently uses the RAD Single Speed 10GX for "anything with studs and nuts on it." But he finds the real benefit of the wrench comes into play during the recertification process. "My shop takes care of the recertification process, and we use the wrench all the way through during tear down and rebuild," he said. "The time savings we've realized are significant.

"What's different is that the RAD Torque wrench feels like an impact wrench but provides the specific torque required. It takes out all of the guesswork, and we can be confident knowing we are hitting the right torque every time. The tool slides into tight spaces like an impact wrench but knows the torque with precision. I've tested it against manual wrenches and it consistently offers accurate torqueing, which is key in our industry."

This attention to detail is a key offering from RAD. The company understands nut and bolt applications play a big role in the oil and gas industry and require a specific torque.

"We are now considering adding one of the RAD battery-powered wrenches," Caraway said, referencing the B-RAD series. "Battery power would allow us to take the wrench into the field without the need for a compressed air supply -- I could just take it out and use it."

Whether a customer needs an upgrade or maintenance on current wrenches, customer service is important to the RAD team.

"The owner is great to work with, and you can tell that he's poured his heart and soul into the business," said Fiume.

"The customer service that I've received has been awesome," Caraway agreed. "We send the tool out for calibration every year, and it's always turned around quickly. The folks there are great to deal with."

For more information, visit www.radtorque.com or call (800) 983-0044.