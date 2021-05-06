Premier hose distributor: ‘Let the Gopher Get It!’

Founded in 2004 as an online-only industrial distribution company, Gopher Industrial has since grown into a premier distributor of hose, welding and safety products serving both North American and international markets.

While Gopher Industrial still boasts an extensive online inventory, customers are also welcome to visit its distribution center located in Orange, Texas, to discuss the myriad ways the company can help integrate their supply chain by providing access to over 600 major brands and millions of products.

"We have an extreme focus on delivering quality and the highest level of service 100 percent of the time," said David Jones, CFO and co-owner of Gopher Industrial. "We focus on being the best and not settling for anything less. We focus on promoting things that truly provide savings to our customers through efficiencies and quality products, rather than focusing on just getting a sale. What is best for our customers always comes first. It is something we live by."

Gopher Industrial is a full-line distributor for hoses, including industrial hoses, stainless steel braided metal hoses, hydraulic hoses, polytetrafluoroethylene hoses, expansion joints and more. In addition to being able to make custom hose assemblies, the company also offers a wide variety of testing solutions to ensure hoses meet the highest standards.

Industrial hoses are assembled with major brands such as Alfagomma, Contitech, Gutteling, Hose Master, Kuriyama, Novaflex, Ryco, Texcel, Kanaflex and more, and can be assembled for various industrial applications, including chemical, petroleum, material handling, air, water and steam.

Prioritizing quality and safety first

Gopher Industrial is a member of the National Association for Hose and Accessories Distributors and is certified by the Hose Safety Institute, and all of the company's welders are ASME Section IX-certified. Its staff follows strict production processes with numerous quality checkpoints throughout the assembly, guaranteeing the hoses meet industry standards while also giving customers the promise of safety and reliability.

"We have really been trying to invest in technology -- whether it is testing equipment or the way we assemble, clean and weld -- to try to put us at the front of the line as a hose supplier that assembles and manufactures assemblies," Jones said. "We follow guidelines to ensure that when the end user gets the product, it is always as safe and reliable as possible. Our customers can be sure they are getting a quality product."

Gopher Industrial has an incredible amount of resources both in-house and with its manufacturer partners when it comes to hose products and expansion joints. The company can bring those resources to its customers' organizations to help ensure they are getting the right assembly for their specific application. If the solution they need requires a custom assembly, engineering, stringent quality requirements, testing and traceability, Gopher Industrial is equipped to help. Its team can also work with customers to help analyze applications to specify optimal solutions.

Supply chain integration

In addition to its hose, welding and safety products, Gopher Industrial offers a wide variety of items that position its customers to fully integrate their supply chain: mill supplies, power tools, hand tools, pipe valves and fittings, industrial lubricants, janitorial supplies, pneumatic tools, material handling, fasteners and more. This is what the company likes to call its fourth product: integration.

The company is also committed to serving its community. It supports a number of area school districts, colleges and charitable groups that help those in need. Any business looking for solid solutions for managing its supply chain that will drive true savings in the procurement process can give Gopher Industrial a call -- "Let the Gopher Get It!"

For more information, visit www.gopherindustrial.com or call (800) 997-3177.