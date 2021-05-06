NDT rental provider: Equipment ‘synonymous with safety’

Mark Burton is a U.S. military and NDT rental industry veteran. Along with his wife, he owns Burton NDT Rentals. BIC Magazine recently spoke to Burton to learn more about his company and why he enjoys what he does.

BIC: Why did you start Burton NDT Rentals?

BURTON: After serving as an officer in the U.S. Army for 10 years, I decided to embark on a civilian career putting my mechanical engineering degree to work. I gained valuable experience in the oil and gas industry, but I found my passion with Ashtead Technology as head of its onshore division. This is where I was introduced to NDT and environmental equipment rentals.

With my experience, I have seen firsthand how important it is to provide quality, reliable NDT equipment and have the flexibility to immediately respond to customers' needs. My wife and I started Burton NDT Rentals because we saw an opportunity to make a difference in the market. We are a veteran- and woman-owned business that provides a critical service for asset inspection.

BIC: What does Burton offer?

BURTON: We offer an extensive line of NDT/ NDE rental equipment, consumables, NDT accessories (e.g., cables, wedges, transducers, cal blocks, etc.) and equipment calibrations. Our offering is very broad and supports traditional and advanced NDT methods. Our vast fleet of advance equipment includes PEC, PAUT, DR, ACFM and AUT units, among others. Our traditional fleet of ET, UT, MT, PT, PMI and RVI equipment supports any application used to find corrosion, cracks, CUI, flaws, erosion and fatigue.

BIC: Where is Burton located?

BURTON: In the past year, we have grown beyond our corporate headquarters in La Porte, Texas, opening several new locations throughout the Gulf Coast region, including Port Arthur, Texas, and Atlanta, with plans to open more locations this year. We facilitate and service customers throughout North America. One of Burton NDT Rentals' greatest resources is the ability to provide equipment and calibration services for numerous offshore customers and locations.

BIC: What separates Burton from the competition?

BURTON: Having 20-plus years of experience in the NDT rental industry, I have seen firsthand what customers appreciate. I believe what separates Burton NDT Rentals more than anything is our customer service and equipment quality. When customers ask what our hours of operation are, we say, "Whenever and whatever time you need us." We believe all employees are customer service reps and quality managers. No matter what their title is, every employee's No. 1 responsibility is customer satisfaction. Every customer and every order is valued, no matter the size of the customer or scope of the order.

Safety is why we do what we do. The NDT industry in and of itself is the epitome of safety. The equipment we provide for conducting inspections is one of several first lines of defense for protecting people, communities, infrastructure and facilities. The quality and performance of our equipment is used to make critical asset decisions, which means the equipment we provide is synonymous with safety.

For more information, visit www.bndtrentals.com or call (281) 941-4311.