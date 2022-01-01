Miller Integrated Solutions provides ‘complete package’

Who is Miller Integrated Solutions?

Miller Integrated Solutions delivers safe and reliable customized construction, industrial and environmental solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical and energy sectors. With the acquisition of Belco Industrial Services three years ago, Miller gained 30 years of successful construction and mechanical expertise. Last year, when MJ Olsson became CEO, she applied her background and knowledge of both industrial cleaning and construction organizations to combine the offerings of Belco and Miller Environmental into a cohesive company focused on providing complete package solutions: Miller Integrated Solutions.

What impact can Miller Integrated Solutions provide for you?

By combining the strengths of a construction and mechanical company (Belco) with an industrial cleaning and environmental company (Miller Environmental), Miller Integrated Solutions can offer a complete range of services, covering everything from newfield construction to brownfield remediation. The integrated company can build, clean and demolish equipment and structures, as well as support any environmental needs throughout the lifecycle. Miller's approach is to work hand in hand with its customers to formulate a strategic, customized solution.

Integrated tank solutions

One aspect of plant maintenance where Miller Integrated Solutions offers immense experience and a comprehensive array of services is integrated tank solutions. Miller's team solves tank cleaning, construction and maintenance challenges from start to finish. Miller Integrated Solutions provides a customized solution for tank needs, including foundation work, tank construction, bottom and roof replacement, repair, demolition, scaffolding, robotic tank cleaning, chemical cleaning, coatings, waste minimization and disposal.

Turnarounds

Miller's integrated solutions for turnarounds focus a wide range of services into a single source, simplifying complexity and reducing overall cost. Miller provides customized solutions, including isolation and blinding, chemical cleaning, unit decontamination, scaffolding, in-unit and pad-automated hydroblasting, hydrocutting, pipe and vessel fabrication, specialty welding, fabrication, installation of structural steel, vacuum truck support, and waste management and disposal.

Chemical cleaning

Miller Integrated Solutions understands the importance of performing maintenance in ways that increase efficiency, reduce unit outages and extend runtime. Miller Integrated Solutions provides enhanced cleaning through vapor phase and circulation, acidizing and neutralization, passivation, pre-commissioning, fin fan and on-line cleaning.

Environmental services

Miller Integrated Solutions has been one of the leading spill response companies for decades and is certified by the U.S. Coast Guard as an Oil Spill Removal Organization. Further, Miller Integrated Solutions offers hazardous material cleanup, environmental remediation, pandemic and biohazard response, emergency event management and waste management.

How can Miller Integrated Solutions translate into benefits?

The ability to utilize one turnkey provider to solve maintenance and turnaround concerns across industrial cleaning, construction, and mechanical and environmental services provides quantifiable benefits. Targeted benefits for Miller Integrated Solutions' customers include reduced costs from synergies; abbreviated schedule; risk reduction and better communication through a centralized point of contact; and higher quality generated from having a complete understanding of the overall goals, concerns and intricacies of a project.

Cost savings

As an asset owner, the ability to reduce costs or increase productivity on a turnaround or maintenance project represents real bottom-line improvement. Miller Integrated Solutions delivers every time. In a tank renewal project, typically three or more contractors are engaged: a construction and mechanical company for repairs and replacements, an industrial cleaning company for the cleaning, and an environmental firm for waste oil and sludge removal. Add in a few more contractors for scaffolding, foundation work, coatings and rubber linings and you have six or more teams of workers on your site. Each of those teams has its own project manager, foreman and safety personnel involved in their scope of work for your project. With Miller Integrated Solutions, the overhead requirements are reduced. The cost savings from having three to five upper-level specialists working on your project versus having 12-15 personnel in the same positions on each team has a demonstrated effect of a 3-percent to 5-percent reduction in total project cost.

Reduce lost production time

For many of Miller Integrated Solutions' customers, production uptime is a critical metric. Every day a unit is offline for maintenance could cost millions of dollars in lost production. Integrated solutions provided by Miller increase the efficiency of the project schedule because the same management team is working across the entire scope with a full understanding of the project at the highest level, including awareness of how all components of the project work in synchronization is needed to achieve successful completion. This alignment generates improved planning and scheduling of the project's critical path, resulting in optimized project completion.

One point of contact

Another benefit of Miller Integrated Solutions is having a single point of contact. As outlined above, the historical model for executing many of the projects within a plant entails hiring multiple firms to provide the various services needed, resulting in multiple points of contact. Important details like schedule or scope changes that occur in a project must be communicated multiple times between all of the various parties. The result of choosing Miller Integrated Solutions as the single point of contact is better communication and more transparency.

Better results

There is an old quote that states, "If your only tool is a hammer, you will treat all of your problems like a nail." Because of the breadth of services Miller Integrated Solutions offers, the company can provide unique solutions that competitors in other service lines might not consider. This is the result of the diversity provided by a workforce with experience in various individual disciplines that works together to achieve common goals. Because Miller Integrated Solutions has a vast cache of different tools available, the company generates creative solutions and better results.

Miller Integrated Solutions welcomes the opportunity to deepen the trust gained through 35 years of service and leverage the company's integrated-solutions approach to solve your challenges.

