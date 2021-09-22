Marathon Garyville gives AltairStrickland engineering award

AltairStrickland was recently honored with an Engineering Excellence Recognition Contractor Award by Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s Garyville, Louisiana, Refinery. The award was given to AltairStrickland because of its involvement in the detailed engineering of Marathon Garyville's FCCU 2022 turnaround.

"Marathon Garyville recognized the value in having us involved at an early stage of this project, and we complimented the selected EPC, Worley, during the presented scope," said Diego Rojas, director of engineering for AltairStrickland.

AltairStrickland performed a 3-D modeling of the major event equipment per as-build details and field verifications and a lift/clash study of all major equipment, including the demo/setting of a 1,000-kips regenerator head and 1,600-kips reactor. AltairStrickland also designed all lifting attachments and specialty below-the-hook components for all demo equipment and the jig stand for field erection of the regenerator head. In addition, AltairStrickland conducted a field survey of existing equipment and shop-erected vessel sections, completed all rigging plans for equipment, designed the weighing system for critical equipment, and designed/evaluated demo saddles for major equipment."

AltairStrickland has been working at Marathon Garyville since the early 2000s.

“This project has allowed us to utilize all our services to aid and optimize this event for Marathon Garyville,” Rojas said. “From Marathon to all the other major subcontractors, the collaboration during this project has allowed transparent and imaginative discussion, which has created better planning and execution. It has been a total pleasure to work with the Marathon team.”

For more information, visit www.altairstrickland.com or call (800) 478-6206.