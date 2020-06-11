Leaders rise up in uncertainty

"Be a thermostat, not a thermometer." -- Martin Luther King Jr.

Great leaders rise up in times of uncertainty. Those we lead look to us for direction, support, clarity and hope. In uncertainty, they need us to be a thermostat, not a thermometer. A thermostat influences the environment; a thermometer is influenced by the environment.

Leaders, let's be a thermostat instead of a thermometer. Rise up and lead on!

Here are some things we can do to become a thermostat.

Focus on our circle of influence. We should act on things within our control instead of worrying about things we cannot control. Acting on things within our control increases our influence, as those we lead follow our example and act on those things within their control in turn.

Be confident. It is OK to feel doubt, but act confidently; that's what's expected of leaders. Retired Army Gen. Colin Powell advised leaders to collect 40-70 percent of the available data and then go with their gut. Data may be limited in uncertain times. We should collect what information we can and then confidently take action.

Think critically. Critical thinking means challenging our own thinking to identify the blind spots there. We should ask ourselves, "What do we know? What do we think we know? What do we know that we don't know? What do we need to know?" Leaders must challenge their assumptions and respond to facts, not fears.

Talk! Conversations create connections, and connections create trust. Trust fosters performance. We should have frequent, meaningful conversations with those we lead. Yes, we should talk about the business, but it is more important to check on our team members and their families. Our conversations should show we are most concerned about what most concerns them.

Be positive. Being positive is not ignoring the challenges that lie before us; it is focusing on what we can do instead of what we cannot do, seeing the silver linings and accentuating the positive aspects of imposed change. Those we lead look to us to be the thermostat for their optimism. The more optimistic we are, the more optimistic they will be.

Be transparent. In uncertain times, some leaders think it wise to conceal concerns about the business instead of sharing those concerns with employees. When in doubt, we should err on the side of transparency and share all that we can. People tend to fear the unknown more than the known and will create fictional stories in their own minds to fill gaps in knowledge. Often, those stories are more damaging than the truth. The more open and honest we are, the more those we lead will trust us, collaborate with us and be willing to unify for the good of the organization. The more they know, the more they can provide solutions. We should have frequent, open conversations with those we lead to clarify concerns, unify efforts and build relationships.

Lead selflessly. Great leaders are serving -- not self-serving. They sacrifice for the benefit of those they lead. For example, W. Kent Taylor, the co-founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sacrificed his 2020 bonus and salary to pay his employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every act of selflessness on behalf of those we lead engenders trust, loyalty and motivation.

Leaders, let's be a thermostat instead of a thermometer. Rise up and lead on!

