Get ‘more suck for your buck’

In the U.S., more than $30 billion was spent in 2019 to repair damaged pipelines, electrical lines and other underground lines following excavation. This alarming dollar amount highlights the critical need for safe and efficient vacuum excavation.

“Mobility equals efficiency.” — Mark Moore, Boss Vac

Designed and built for contractors by contractors, the trailer-mounted Boss Vac hydrovac is ideal for removing wet or dry materials, cleaning emergency road spills or hazardous waste, keyholing, trenching, cleaning irrigation canals, drilling oilfields and completion sites, removing debris from catch basins, locating underground utilities without impact or damage, and more.

The tandem-axle trailer is 9.5 feet wide and 21.5 feet long with the highest point reaching 7.5 feet tall, and offers options for a gooseneck, skid or truck mount. Included on the trailer is everything needed to tackle the job from the moment it's received -- from hoses, fittings and couplings made of high-quality materials to tried-and-true engines.

Simplicity is key at Boss Vac LLC. The advantage of Boss Vac is that its trailer-mounted hydrovac units offer a less complicated approach for excavation needs, rather than the larger-scale, more-complicated- to-operate units from traditional providers. There are no sensors, no computers and no propriety software on a Boss Vac unit. That means that within 30 minutes of delivery, the unit can be put into action in the field. Boss Vac units require only a short amount of initial training because of their ease of use first and foremost, but also because many of the qualifications on-site workers need to perform their job duties are the very same skills needed to operate the Boss Vac safely and efficiently.

There's no middle man with a Boss Vac hydrovac unit -- not only can the unit be operated by existing personnel, it can also be repaired on-site. In addition to the ease of maintenance, Boss Vac units are not a terminal piece of equipment. Boss Vac is the first hydrovac on the market to adopt its patent-pending Pick Your Powerâ¢ modular design approach, where the tank and trailer are the only two fixed pieces of equipment. The power unit can be changed to fit the needs of the user. Whether the excavation of liquids, sludge or dry materials is required, a Boss Vac unit is customizable to suit whatever the situation calls for.

Until Boss Vac entered the market with its mobile hydrovac units, the common misconception has been "bigger is better," said Mark Moore, independent sales representative and visionary of the Boss Vac brand. "Our mobile units offer a more surgical approach for excavation needs than many larger, shotgun-approach options available on the market. Mobility equals efficiency, both in terms of financial investments and time-on-the-job investments."

One advantage large-scale hydrovac trucks promote is their larger storage capacity, but even in this respect, Boss Vac's more mobile and nimble approach offers a surprising alternative. With full-sized hydrovac trucks, emptying the excavated materials from internal storage involves opening the back of the truck and following a regimented, specialized and labor-intensive set of steps before the truck can get back to work. Boss Vac offers the quicker and more efficient alternative of positive displacement. When a Boss Vac unit reaches its maximum storage capacity, the user can simply reverse the suction to expel the materials into a designated space on-site. This means it's just as easy to empty the Boss Vac hydrovac as it is to fill, and it can be done entirely on the jobsite, with no need to transport the intake materials to a secondary or off-site location.

"Boss Vac units are more reliable, more maneuverable, less complicated and less expensive," Moore said. "That's why we say Boss Vac offers you 'more suck for your buck.'"

A woman-owned company, Boss Vac delivers its trailer-mounted hydrovac units nationwide and is continually expanding its dealer network.

