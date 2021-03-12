Double minority firm provides case management, financial services

HV Global Services and its subsidiaries, HV Health & Safety, HV Strategic Wealth Management and HV Occupational Health Advisors of America, are driven by a passion for taking care of all of their customers' business needs, from case management, medical and safety personnel and telemedicine to financial services like workers' compensation, errors and omissions, general liability and group medical insurance.

BIC Magazine recently sat down with HV Global Services President Marie Hejtmancik de Valenzuela to learn more about her company's history and her goals for the future of the organization.

BIC: When and how was HV Global Services founded?

HEJTMANCIK DE VALENZUELA: Our company was founded in 2012 as a case management company with Dr. Thomas Hysler. In July 2017, Dr. Hysler was bought out. He is now the chief of staff at the Health & Safety Council and one of our many medical directors. I really saw a need within the industry not just for local sites to have help managing cases, but also for more remote sites.

We are very fortunate to have very good clinics all around us in Houston that understand occupational medicine, but I found that employees being sent from remote sites did not always get treatment with an understanding of occupational medicine and the complexities of OSHA. I also realized there were sites so remote that the closest emergency medical service or response was 30 to 45 minutes away, like at wind and solar farms, bridges and mines.

In 2019, at the urging of our clients, we started placing medical and safety personnel on-site at remote locations throughout the U.S. We have a fleet of mobile care units that can be deployed to any area in the U.S. and provide care from first aid to advanced life support.

BIC: How can HV assist companies with workers' compensation?

HV Global Services President Marie Hejtmancik de Valenzuela, right, and HV Strategic Wealth Management Financial Adviser Kelly Hejtmancik.

HEJTMANCIK DE VALENZUELA: My husband, Kelly Hejtmancik, who is in the financial and insurance world, came to me one day about a company being charged exorbitant amounts for workers' compensation (EMR). We realized that whoever had done their insurance did not really understand the different classifications. He went back and reclassified everybody to drop their premiums by $71,000 in one year. We have team members who are workers' compensation adjusters, and we have agents willing to fight battles for our clients.

BIC: What other services does HV offer?

HEJTMANCIK DE VALENZUELA: Under HV Global Services, there is an entire team ready to take care of all our customers' business needs. On the financial side, we have bookkeeping services and strategic ways to invest money to obtain tax advantages for our clients. We also help with consulting. If we see an injury being repeated in a certain sector of a business, we come out and give recommendations.

BIC: What is the biggest news at HV right now?

HEJTMANCIK DE VALENZUELA: The biggest news is we just completed building our new office in Friendswood, Texas. Also, we conduct COVID-19 screenings and testing, and we are hoping to be able to provide vaccines soon. We also won the Gordie Howe Bridge project, which is bridging North America between Detroit and Ontario, Canada. This allowed us to offer services in Canada, and we have established a great network to help our Canadian clients.

I think one of the neatest things about us is that we are a double minority-owned company that puts customer service first. Our passion is to give peace of mind to each of our clients, and we do this through proven value.

BIC: What are HV's plans for growth?

HEJTMANCIK DE VALENZUELA: We are poised to grow in not only occupational health, safety and financial services, but also in regard to tools, supplies and other components. We are currently in the process of acquiring a business that will further our vision. The future is bright and filled with blessings at HV Global Services.

For more information, visit www.hvglobalservices.com or call (888) 771-1172.