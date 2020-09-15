Chemical safety in the era of COVID-19

COVID-19 is a reminder that we need to be prepared for disasters -- both anticipated and unanticipated. In the era of COVID-19, we are all thinking ahead about what could go wrong and how we could be better prepared.

ChlorTainer provides a unique secondary containment system designed for hazardous chemicals, which was originally developed to address safety concerns for operators using chlorine gas. Over the years, ChlorTainer has adapted the vessels to provide safe containment of additional liquid and gas chemicals such as anhydrous ammonia and sulfur dioxide.

ChlorTainer's team has worked with clients through many disasters, from wildfires in California to hurricane-caused flooding in Louisiana and Texas to the ongoing global challenges of COVID-19.

ChlorTrainer has worked with clients through many disasters over the years. ChlorTrainer is the safest and most reliable technology available to process and prevent a chemical release.

From challenges come opportunities

One of the trends ChlorTainer has seen unfold recently is the increased use of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. While SCADA systems have become more common, an even more reliable solution has been developed: a cloud-based SCADA system.

A cloud-based SCADA system allows operators not only to monitor levels of specific chemicals and toxins, but to have precise records accessible from anywhere. Now, any operator who needs data can access it from their own satellite or WiFi-enabled device. ChlorTainer has leveraged SCADA to turn simple, passive mitigation into a smart system for remote operations and monitoring.

Building in safety

ChlorTainer has also automated its loader system so one operator can safely load a 1-ton cylinder with the touch of a button. The ChlorTainer vessel is waterproof and bolts to the ground, which helps prevent chemical cylinders from floating away as some did during the flooding from Hurricane Katrina. ChlorTainer vessels also include seismic bracing for added safety in earthquake zones.

COVID-19 is a reminder that we need to constantly prepare for disasters.

ChlorTainer is the safest and most reliable technology available for processing and preventing a chemical release. ChlorTainer is a high-pressure containment vessel in which a 1-ton or 150- pound cylinder is processed. If the cylinder should leak, the gas or liquid chemical remains contained within the vessel and processed at a normal rate. All of the chemicals are used, and no hazardous waste is generated. The system can incorporate additional security features such as heavy-duty door locks with admission- tracking memory, depending on the user's needs.

For more information, visit www.ChlorTainer.com/bic or call (800) 543-6603.

View in Digital Edition