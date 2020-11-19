Bolster safety, efficiency with the TeQ Shield Tracker

COVID-19 has reshaped the way companies do business right now to survive in the new dynamic economic climate. Companies in all industries are adapting to a more flexible business model and looking for ways to be more cost effective while still protecting their workforce. United Safety can help companies trying to achieve their safety and efficiency goals amongst the COVID-19 pandemic with its TeQ Shield Tracker.

United Safety's TeQ Shield Tracker is a real-time location system (RTLS) composed of a network of gateways, anchors and tags utilizing ultra-wide band (UWB) technology. UWB is the most reliable RTLS technology, outperforming Bluetooth technology. United Safety has deployed this technology across various industries looking to protect workers in accordance with contact tracing regulations, and tracking productivity via real-time reporting of contractors on-site during turnarounds. This solution can also modify behaviors by creating exclusion zones for cranes and forklifts and red zones during operations such as fracking. TeQ Shield Tracker is a value-added service for customers looking to meet their safety and efficiency KPIs.

Safety

Real-time, accurate mustering means missing workers can be readily found.

Forklift avoidance systems can alert personnel to active forklifts.

The RTLS features crane exclusion- zone management.

Geofence deployment protects workers in unsafe areas.

Efficiency

Productivity tracking and work studies ensure the right workers are in the right area at the right time and for the right duration.

Are your workers getting delayed traveling to/from work? The TeQ Shield Tracker features time studies for breaks, lunches and bus deployments.

Gamification of the worksite improves utilization. Users can compare work groups to find hidden gems or laggards.

Do you have areas or assets that are overworked or underutilized? Site coordination and workflow studies will help you address those concerns.

Users can access unmanned distribution and equipment location/communication.

Build a smart worksite with interconnected IoT devices.

United Safety's RTLS technology is versatile in its capabilities and has applications in chemical plants, power generation sites, and pipeline and terminal operations, such as temporary deployments, transportation studies, tracking high-value assets, procurement tracking, on-site vehicle tracking, unmanned distribution centers, man-down alerts and lone worker management, utilization reports, cooling management, and contact tracing notifications and alerts.

Data analytics reporting can produce productivity data, heat maps of interactions, worker tracing, zone headcounts and transit mapping of working personnel. In post-project reviews, the data can be used to identify work allocation improvements, transit design and lunch tent configuration. The data can be organized in categories such as contractor, craft shift and experience.

United Safety works diligently with customers to understand their needs and goals to make sure their safety and efficiency KPIs are being met. Several case studies have been developed on the usage of various applications, as shown in the following:

Productivity case study: A client undergoing a 45-day turnaround with 2,000 contractors was able to identify lost productive time of 5,700 man-hours, resulting in $350,000 in savings; reductions of in-transit wait times to optimize workflow and productivity; reductions in lost time resulting from excessive tool shack work time; and improvement of muster events (less time to account for people and location of missing people on-site).

Social distancing and contact tracing case study: A client was provided with real-time reporting of spaghetti diagrams to identify areas where infected personnel have been that need to be disinfected; a contact tracing report that generated a list of personnel who have been closer than 6 feet to an infected user for predetermined time limits over the previous 14 days; and secondary contact lists of all users who spent time in the 6-foot zone of a user who was identified as a first-level contact to the infected user.

For more information, visit www.unitedsafety.net or call (877) 805-5155.