Boiler rentals meet changing business demands

With more than 68 years of experience, Cleaver-Brooks Sales & Service (CBSS) is recognized for offering a wide range of boiler services and acting as a single- source supplier for new equipment sales of boilers, burners, controls, exhaust solutions, water systems and heat recovery equipment. In addition to boiler services and equipment sales, CBSS provides mobile boiler system rentals for emergency and planned outages. The company leases high-efficiency, low-emission boiler systems that provide an easy, cost-effective way to instantly adapt to changing business demands.

CBSS boiler rentals offer solutions for capacity increases, peak demand, plant or steam outages, equipment shutdown due to inspection, retrofit or repair, and redundancy or disaster response contingency plans. The company also provides flexible rental or leasing options to bridge capacity needs while planning new equipment purchases, retrofits or repairs.

CBSS rental service offerings include master service agreements, boiler consultations to assess needs, turnkey installation to reduce ramp-up time, ongoing 24/7 service throughout the rental period, on-site training by experienced CBSS staff, same-day response, preventive maintenance, multiple depot locations and operators as required.

CBSS' rental solutions consist of:

Skid and mobile industrial watertube boilers ranging 25,000-150,000 pounds per hour (PPH).

Mobile feedwater systems up to 75,000 PPH.

Mobile steam plants 60-800 horsepower (HP).

Mobile steam boilers 15-600 HP.

Steam boiler skid with feedwater systems 30-350 HP.

Hot water boilers.

Auxiliary equipment.

CBSS has factory-trained representatives who provide engineering, industrial, field project and local field services. It also provides maintenance and aftermarket support, regardless of original manufacturer.

Whether planning an integrated system, performing a turnkey retrofit or making a quick service call, the CBSS team has the expertise and experience to optimize any boiler system for superior performance, safety and reliability. The company also provides 24/7/365 service from 150 fully equipped vehicles, utilizing after-hours and on-call supervisors, technicians and mechanics.

CBSS' special field project teams are made up of highly skilled boiler mechanics, ASME code welders, rig welders and pipefitters. These teams can perform services locally or be deployed throughout the U.S. and beyond. CBSS' in-house engineering and drafting staff uses advanced technology to meet customer needs, following all National Board Inspection Code rules and ASME codes.

The company has the industry's widest range of fully integrated boiler systems and carries burners for all boiler makes and models. CBSS also maintains an extensive inventory of heat recovery equipment, controls, water systems, exhaust solutions and replacement parts.

The CBSS network offers more than 4,000 stocked parts ready for next-day shipment from one of its 13 warehouses. These parts are engineered and manufactured to OEM specifications. CBSS also maintains a full range of tubular products, including straight, bent and custom-designed tubes and tube assemblies.

For more information, visit www.cbservice.com/rentals or call (888) 923-6907.

