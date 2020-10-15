Avoiding emergency power failures

Standby generators are a unique asset to own. They have the important job of powering critical facility operations in emergency situations, but most of the time they sit idly in a back corner of the property without receiving much attention. The only time the engine starts and operates is during a power failure or routine testing. As such, it is easy to forget about this piece of equipment tucked away behind the facility -- until there is a power failure and it doesn't start.

The reason generators fail to operate is often a lack of maintenance. The effects of idle time can slowly reduce the system's reliability. Here are some of the most common problems with neglected equipment and how they can be avoided:

Battery failure. If a battery charger fails or a battery is too old, it will not be able to crank the engine. Additionally, battery terminals can corrode, and the connections can become unreliable. Clifford Power recommends replacing the starting batteries every two years.

Belts and hoses deteriorate over time. Belts and hoses can become brittle and damaged after several years. As part of a regular maintenance program, all belts and hoses should be inspected by a knowledgeable technician. Replacement should be made at the first signs of cracking or deterioration.

Engine oil breaks down over time. Regularly changing the oil and filter, per the manufacturer's specifications, provides proper lubrication to the engine.

Shutdowns and alarms. Generator safety shutdowns and alarms should be tested to ensure that if a problem does develop, the protection systems will work properly.

Check electrical connections. Expansion and contraction may allow electrical connections to loosen over time. A good inspection should be performed periodically to ensure connections remain tight.

Critters cause problems. Rats, mice, snakes, wasps, birds and all sorts of creatures can make a home inside a generator's enclosure. It is common for rats and mice to build nests and chew through electrical wiring.

Poor diesel fuel quality. Over time, diesel fuel can deteriorate and become contaminated or even useless if not properly maintained. The generator fuel tank should be filled with good diesel for proper operation. This also provides a longer runtime during a power outage.

Additionally, the engine cooling system has several areas of concern:

Keep the radiator clean to help ensure it has adequate airflow to properly cool the engine on hot days. Leaves, paper and other debris can block the radiator's airflow. Oil residue and dust can cake on the radiator and reduce its ability to cool. If someone places a piece of equipment in front of the radiator, blocking airflow, that can also restrict the cooling capacity. Always keep the area in front of the radiator clear of anything that will block airflow.

Engine coolant requires regular maintenance or changing. Chemical inhibitors in the coolant prevent rust buildup in the engine cooling system and help lubricate the water pump. The inhibitors also prevent the coolant from freezing in cold weather.

The radiator cap requires regular testing to verify the cooling system can hold pressure, per the manufacturer's specifications.

Engine block heaters can fail, causing engine starting issues.

Any oil or coolant leaks should be addressed to contain and repair the issue.

Clifford Power Systems recommends keeping a maintenance log on the generator to record that the equipment is being attended to on a regular basis. Simply recording the hour-meter reading can demonstrate the generator is regularly starting with its exercise cycle. Other simple checks such as oil and coolant levels should also be monitored and recorded.

The key to generator system reliability is planned maintenance and regular testing. A good maintenance program requires much more than simply changing the oil and filters. Having a trained generator technician inspect and test the complete generator system is the best way to ensure it is ready to perform when the next emergency occurs.

For more information, visit www.cliffordpower.com or call (800) 324-0066.