Front Cover: Aegion Energy Services — Built to perform

Aegion Energy Services companies are built on a rich history and solid performance, providing safe and reliable construction, maintenance, turnarounds and safety services for the western U.S. oil and gas industry.

Aegion Energy Services' companies include:

Brinderson

AllSafe Services

Schultz Industrial Services

AllSafe USA

Brinderson's history

Brinderson was founded in 1965 in California to provide construction to municipal projects. Over the years, Brinderson shifted its focus to the oil and gas markets in California and Washington. Acquired by Aegion Corp. in 2013, today Brinderson is an integrated service provider of construction, maintenance and turnarounds for the upstream and downstream oil and gas markets. Services include project management, project controls, estimating, quality control, civil, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation. Oil refinery clients include Chevron, ExxonMobil, Marathon, Par Pacific, Phillips 66, Shell and Valero, as well as California Resources and ExxonMobil in the upstream market.

Brinderson's strength is the ability to seamlessly transition sites (more than 20) from the incumbent provider while maintaining a safe work environment and reducing costs for customers. Contributing to Brinderson's ability to reduce costs is the use of its performance management tools: DelayTrakSM and TimeTrakSM.

AllSafe Services is created

In 2011, Brinderson created AllSafe Services to specialize in providing its customers with safety professionals and safety attendants who oversee and monitor the safe execution of construction, maintenance and turnarounds. Safety services include fire watch, hole watch, bottle watch and ground support specialists. AllSafe Services also provides safety professionals including managers, supervisors, technicians, auditors and permit writers.

Schultz's history

Schultz was acquired by Aegion Energy Services in 2015. Schultz's affiliation with building trades unions extends back to 1979. Schultz provides construction, maintenance, turnaround and safety services primarily to oil refiners in California. Schultz has over 1,000 employees and works at the major California refineries. Customers include Chevron, Marathon, PBF Energy, Phillips 66, Shell and Valero, as well as California Resources in the upstream market. In 2017, Schultz created a brand, AllSafe USA, to provide safety services. Amongst Schultz's strengths is its ability to manage labor agreements and provide multi-craft and composite crews.

Why partner with Aegion Energy Services?

Aegion Energy Services is a full-service construction, maintenance, turnaround and safety services provider with proven safety performance. The companies have ongoing experience providing maintenance at 15 refineries with more than 1,500 employees that utilize productivity tools and practices providing cost savings to owners. Aegion Energy Services has a history of providing customers with the highest quality construction, maintenance, turnaround and safety services personnel, plus a highly experienced management team that can respond to market conditions with innovative thinking and creative solutions.

