A conversation with Sara Cerruti of ServiceMax

At the beginning of 2021, ServiceMax acquired LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry. BIC Magazine recently visited with Sara Cerruti, senior director of global customer transformation for ServiceMax, to find out how the acquisition is enabling ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.

Q: What led to your position at ServiceMax?

A: Before joining ServiceMax, I spent more than 20 years in the energy industry working on Lean Six Sigma and business transformation initiatives.

In 2012, I was introduced to ServiceMax, and we began implementing the platform across multiple divisions of my company as part of our digital transformation strategy. I was impressed by the product, and even more impressed by the ServiceMax team's consistent commitment to going above and beyond in supporting customers. Years later, when I was looking for a new opportunity, ServiceMax was the first company that came to mind. I eventually joined ServiceMax as part of the global customer transformation team, a unique team that works with customers to support them in all areas to drive value from their service transformation journey.

Q: What is the biggest news at ServiceMax right now?

A: Our company just reached a major milestone at the end of last year and announced our initial public offering on the Nasdaq. ServiceMax is a leading player in a $9 billion market, and becoming a publicly traded company is the logical next step to support our growth objectives. As a public company, we'll be able to increase the resources available to us to scale our business and continue to enhance our technology.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: Working with customers is the best and most important part of my job. My team is in a unique position because we are able to work with customers across a variety of industries. One of the most interesting and important activities we undertake is helping customers and prospects identify how they can derive value from their digital transformation journey.

Q: Do you have any plans to grow your business through acquisitions?

A: Yes, we recently acquired Liquid- Frameworks. In the energy industry, assets play a critical role in the profitability of a company. In an industry where market dynamics dictate pricing, maximizing asset uptime and reliability can mean the difference between being profitable and going out of business.

Companies in the energy sector are leveraging technologies such as AI, connected assets and digital twins to move toward increasingly predictive maintenance models. Leveraging a solution such as LiquidFrameworks to support visibility into field assets and enable digital service execution can be a competitive differentiator for customers in the energy industry.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce and economy in the coming year?

A: Supply chain shortages and "The Great Resignation" have all made it harder for businesses to provide the products and services necessary for a well-functioning global economy. The service sector has the potential to play an instrumental role in alleviating these pressures as companies reevaluate their supply chains and invest in more resilient ways of doing business. ServiceMax sits in a strategic position between manufacturers and end users, and we're finding many customers are taking advantage of the asset data visible to them on ServiceMax's platform to keep products in use amid supply chain issues and workforce shortages.

