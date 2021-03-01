A conversation with Cooper Cleveland of Chemex Global

Cooper Cleveland, COO, Chemex Global

BIC Magazine recently visited with Chemex Global COO Cooper Cleveland to learn more about his most effective management strategies and how Chemex has diversified from process engineering, procurement and modular fabrication to a full-service conventional crude and renewables refining EPC company.

Q: What led to your position at Chemex Global?

A: I was introduced to Chemex through industry connections, and I quickly realized its tremendous, untapped potential. In 2019, I was asked to join the team as COO to help put together an operational development strategy, allowing the company to respond to increasing customer demands to provide turnkey modular and conventional construction refining solutions.

Q: What is the biggest news at Chemex Global right now?

A: In 2020, we expanded our facility in New Waverly, Texas, and opened a new office in The Woodlands. We also relaunched the Chemex brand by changing our name from Chemex Modular to Chemex Global to better convey the scope of our market and capabilities. In addition, we were proud to be an honoree of a Top Workplace 2020 Award, presented by the Houston Chronicle.

This past year was extremely challenging for many people and businesses. Thanks to some of the diversification efforts we've made into renewables in the past few years, our business remained stable.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: An exciting area for us is the growing renewable fuel market, which we've been involved in since 2017. We are working to complete North America's first modular Haldor Topsoe Hydroflex Renewable Diesel Unit in Kansas, scheduled to be operational this year. Our expertise and experience have us well positioned to continue moving into other related areas of renewable energy, including green and blue hydrogen and other waste-to-fuel technologies.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: In my experience, the most difficult problems to solve are the ones that aren't found quickly, so staying engaged with the team is essential to managing a complex business. It's important to keep a broad perspective, while still maintaining strong communication. I believe it's important to stay closely connected with the members of my team, while also focusing on big-picture organizational goals and initiatives. In addition, I try to stay as approachable as possible. It's important to me that every employee can build a close relationship with the officers and senior leadership of our organization.

When focusing on an issue with our team, one of my favorite things to do is play the "Why?" game. I repeatedly ask whytype questions to help our people drill down into the problem. This helps them grow professionally and develop their own solutions.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Work/home is not a constant 50/50 split. I try to understand the major milestones and workload of the company, and use that to plan my time off to spend with my family, a practice that I recommend to my team as well. I'm fortunate to have a family that understands the sacrifices of the position and supports me in every way. In our household, one of our family hobbies is riding motorcycles. Shared interests like that are a great way to bond and relieve stress together.

