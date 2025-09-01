Rescinding the endangerment finding will help revitalize U.S. industry

Hello friends, and welcome to the September/October issue of BIC Magazine.

The O&G and chemical industries have long operated under the weight of federal regulations that stretch beyond congressional intent and into the global climate policy. The EPA’s recent proposal to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding is a long-overdue step toward restoring regulatory balance and returning clarity to America’s energy producers and manufacturers.

For those unfamiliar with the details, the Endangerment Finding was issued during the Obama administration and determined that six GHGs — including CO and methane — pose a threat to public health and welfare. That finding opened the floodgates to sweeping regulation under the Clean Air Act (CAA), including vehicle emissions standards, power plant rules and crucially for our readers — GHG limits on stationary sources like oil refineries and chemical plants.

This one rulemaking became the backbone for more than $1 trillion in federal climaterelated regulations. without a single new law passed by Congress. And it’s had very real consequences for the industries that our readers work in and support every day.

What this means for refiners and chemical operators

If finalized, rescinding the Endangerment Finding will immediately shake loose several costly and burdensome rules affecting new and existing facilities. New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) for GHG emissions under the CAA — which have applied to new or modified refineries and chemical plants. would no longer have legal standing. This means that future capital projects could proceed without expensive CO 2 or methane control mandates.

The same goes for methane emissions rules, which have layered millions in compliance costs onto the refining and petrochemical sectors. Many of these rules were justified by the Endangerment Finding, not by direct environmental harm in the traditional sense of air quality. Without that legal underpinning, these mandates could fall away. allowing businesses to focus on operational efficiency and emissions reduction strategies that actually work in the real world.

Add to that the potential rollback of methane fees under the Inflation Reduction Act which used the Endangerment Finding as part of its statutory justification. and we’re talking about a seismic shift in how federal agencies approach industrial emissions.

Economic impact: Savings and opportunity

The EPA estimates that undoing the regulations tied to the Endangerment Finding could save American industries $54 billion annually, and possibly more than $1 trillion in lifetime economic value. That’s not just a line item on a spreadsheet. it’s capital that can be reinvested in plants, equipment, workforce development and new technology.

For refineries and chemical manufacturers operating on razor-thin margins and competing with global players who aren’t facing the same constraints, this change offers a much-needed breath of fresh air. It gives industry leaders the regulatory certainty to move forward on long-term projects with confidence.

From a business perspective, we need regulatory stability. not endless litigation and whiplash policy reversals every time the administration changes. The current EPA proposal reflects a growing recognition, echoed by the Supreme Court in several recent rulings, that major national policy decisions belong in Congress. not behind closed doors at federal agencies.

The CAA was never intended to serve as a tool for global climate regulation. CO. is not a traditional pollutant. It doesn’t create smog or haze or pose an acute local health risk. For crying out loud, it makes the Earth greener by promoting plant growth! Stretching the CAA’s language to include GHGs is absurd, and has created confusion, cost and compliance nightmares. particularly for our readers who manage the day-to-day operations of energy and chemical facilities.

This is a pivotal opportunity to help shape the future of U.S. climate policy in a way that respects science, industry experience and economic reality. Industry knows how to reduce emissions responsibly. We’ve done it for decades. But we need policies that are rooted in practicality, not ideology.

At BIC, we believe in smart regulation, not regulation for its own sake. The Endangerment Finding. while well-intentioned. has outlived its usefulness and strayed far from its original context. Rescinding it is not about denying climate science; it’s about restoring common sense, proper legal process and economic freedom to the industries that power America.

The comment period for the proposed rule ends on September 15, shortly after publication of this issue of BIC. I encourage all stakeholders. plant managers, engineers, EHS leaders and executives. to make your voices heard. We’ll be watching closely as this proposal moves forward, and we’ll continue to bring you the information and insights you need to navigate this and other critical policy developments.

In the meantime, we are happy to help keep you informed with engaging content and up-to-date industry news. In this issue of BIC Magazine, we introduce leadership insights from Charles Neal, GM with Kuraray America’s Polyvinyl Alcohol Business Unit, which covers two Texas plants in La Porte and Bayport. Neal is a busy man overseeing several strategic upgrades and expansions for Kuraray.

Additionally, we profile Riccardo Cavallo, operations manager with ExxonMobil’s Baytown Complex, where he manages thousands of employees working safely and reliably.

Besides our myriad industry partners contributing regular columns, we feature insights from BASF, LYB, CF Industries on how AI is strengthening EHS performance, as well as reshaping maintenance and reliability; content from SABIC and Dow and how to form better contractor relationships; info on Linde’s Texas hydrogen refueling project; Gulf Coast contractors on procurement success, plus so much more.

Stay safe, stay informed and keep pushing for progress.