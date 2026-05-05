INEOS and Shell agree to progress new oil and gas opportunities in the Gulf of America

INEOS Energy and Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, have agreed to jointly invest in exploration and development opportunities, strengthening their collaboration and supporting long-term energy security, from areas in tieback distance to the Appomattox platform in the Gulf of America.

INEOS is acquiring a 21% working interest for an undisclosed amount, consistent with its ownership in Appomattox, Rydberg, the recent Nashville discovery and the Mattox pipeline.

The agreement will initially focus on three exploration and production opportunities:

Shell's pre-FID Fort Sumter discovery

Drilling of the Sisco exploration well

A further exploration well targeted by the end of 2030

The agreement supports INEOS Energy's broader growth strategy, building on established positions in the Gulf of America, Eagle Ford South Texas, offshore Denmark and the UK Continental Shelf, while further strengthening collaboration with Shell to pursue future growth and expansion opportunities.

INEOS Energy is committed to working together with Shell to unlock additional value from the Appomattox host platform. This agreement builds on a state-of-the-art facility, integrating the early production assets of Appomattox and Rydberg with existing pipeline infrastructure to deliver high-margin barrels.

David Bucknall, CEO of INEOS Energy, said, "Partnering with Shell on these opportunities is a natural step. We are focusing on areas close to existing infrastructure where we can move quickly, control costs and unlock new production. This is disciplined growth targeting exploration, shared risk, and returns. These opportunities strengthen our portfolio and support long-term energy security."

This agreement marks another step in INEOS Energy's strategy to expand its global upstream portfolio while maintaining capital discipline and leveraging partnerships with leading operators.