Optimal offers carbon negative advantage

The Crest Family of Companies has completed more than 1,000 renewable energy projects and partnerships over the last 10 years including specialized work alternative energy sources like wind, solar, biofuels, geothermal, biomass and battery energy.

Optimal operates as part of the larger Crest Family of Companies. Crest Industries is rooted in its people, united by their values, and built on the strong foundation of doing the right thing, winning together, questioning the status quo, and rising to the challenge.

"At Crest, we're all a part of something a lot bigger than ourselves," says Kenneth Robison, CEO and Owner of Crest Industries. "We are always looking for ways to improve and innovate at every level of our businesses."

"We have eight different companies at Crest serving various industries across the United States, and, like Optimal, each of those businesses is a key part of our corporate responsibility strategy," said Matt Purser, Chief Operating Officer of Industrial Services and Distribution for Crest Industries.

According to Purser, Crest's ownership and responsible management of more than 100,000 acres of timberland over the last 20 years enables the team to annually sequester more carbon than they emit in companywide Scope 1 and 2 operations.

What does this mean for Optimal's clients? "Many clients in our Industry have set goals of being Carbon Neutral by the year 2025 and beyond. This should include their supply chain to require carbon neutral/ negative vendors and contract companies", Doss says. Optimal offers it's clients carbon negative today!

"Just because we are carbon negative doesn't mean we are going to stop pursuing greater levels of sustainability and corporate responsibility," Purser said. "Our company is built on a spirit of questioning the status quo to find new ways to improve, so we want to have plans in place to expand our recycling initiatives, community involvement, safety, and more. Our work isn't done yet."

Find out more about Optimal and Crest Industries' commitment to sustainability at www.madeforthechallenge.com/sustainability.