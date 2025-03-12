Louisiana’s energy development: Leading in CCUS

Louisiana’s longstanding energy production expertise, extensive industrial infrastructure, and proximity to major carbon emitters uniquely position it for large-scale carbon capture, utilization & storage (CCUS) deployment.

Streamlined permitting processes, including the Class VI permit and the Underground Injection Control (UIC) program, facilitate rapid development while maintaining robust environmental and public safety protections.

Under Governor Landry’s leadership, the Louisiana Department of Energy & Natural Resources (LDENR) and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) are united in driving economic growth and prosperity within the state’s energy industry. By leveraging extensive energy infrastructure, ideal geological conditions, and a highly skilled workforce, Louisiana is poised to lead in CCUS deployment, meeting global energy demands. Louisiana’s strategic energy approach prioritizes domestic energy resources, bolstering national security and economic growth, and supports the U.S. goal of leading in energy production and exports.

Louisiana offers an established network of pipelines, generational industry expertise, natural geological formations providing secure, long-term storage for captured CO₂ and an expansive port system capable of global distribution. Together, these elements form a comprehensive ecosystem, positioning Louisiana as a global energy leader and essential pillar of America’s energy dominance.

Economic development and investment

CCUS initiatives enhance Louisiana’s economic attractiveness by strengthening existing industries such as LNG, making them more globally competitive and sustainable. By expanding market opportunities and extending the viability of current industrial products into the next century, CCUS serves as a catalyst for long-term economic development. The collaboration between LDENR and LED ensures prioritization of projects that deliver maximum value and feasibility, optimizing state resources to attract and sustain investments crucial to Louisiana’s economic future.

Louisiana’s potential

National energy policies underscore energy independence, job creation, and streamlined regulatory frameworks to promote economic growth and innovation within the energy sector. Strategic public-private partnerships and state-driven initiatives ensure CCUS in Louisiana:

Create jobs : Generate significant employment opportunities, fueling local and statewide economic growth.

: Generate significant employment opportunities, fueling local and statewide economic growth. Attract investment : Drive advanced energy infrastructure and increased capital investment into Louisiana communities.

: Drive advanced energy infrastructure and increased capital investment into Louisiana communities. Establish global leadership: Sustain innovation and maintain industry competitiveness, enabling Louisiana to meet global energy demands through the production and export of oil, natural gas, and other key commodities.

Louisiana’s collaborative mission is to ensure the responsible use and management of natural resources, preserving their availability for current and future generations. The state emphasizes community engagement, transparent communication, and meticulous resource management. Louisiana proactively addresses public concerns, protects sensitive environmental areas, prepares robust emergency response plans, efficiently manages natural resources, and ensures the integrity of underground drinking water sources. Following project initiation by LED, LDENR oversees the secure and permanent storage of captured CO₂ employing structural, residual, solution, and mineral trapping methods to achieve lasting benefits to Louisiana’s economy.