ExxonMobil expands CCS operations in Louisiana

from the New Generation Gas Gathering (NG3) project in Gillis, Louisiana. NG3 is the second active commercial carbon capture and storage (CCS) operation in Louisiana.

CCS application differentiates Louisiana’s core industries, including LNG, and provides a low-carbon energy solution for data centers and more.

Natural gas produced from East Texas and Louisiana is gathered through the NG3 gathering system for treatment at the NG3 Gillis facility, where up to 1.2 million metric tons per year (MTA) of CO 2 is expected to be removed from the natural gas stream before the product is redelivered to Gulf Coast markets, including LNG facilities.

This startup marks our second active commercial CCS operation in Louisiana. In July 2025, they began transporting and storing CO 2 from CF Industries’ Donaldsonville Complex, enabling the production of low-carbon ammonia.

And we’re just getting started. We have two more CCS projects lined up to start in 2026. Every new contract and startup shows that CCS momentum is building, and that we’re making real progress in lowering emissions from carbon-intensive industries. With more contracted CO 2 volumes than any other company—across sectors like steel, ammonia, natural gas processing, industrial gases, methanol, and power—ExxonMobil’s CCS network is quickly becoming a leading solution for reducing carbon emissions from key industrial facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The CO 2 contracted for our two active projects accounts for up to 3.2 MTA, about one-third of our committed CCS volumes. ExxonMobil is currently storing the CO 2 from both projects in permanent geologic sites through enhanced oil recovery, with plans to transition to dedicated permanent storage.

What carbon capture and storage means for Louisiana

With its favorable geology and vast network of industrial and energy infrastructure, Louisiana is uniquely positioned to benefit from CCS to strengthen its core industries, drive economic growth, and reduce emissions.

CCS is already helping Louisiana stand out in key industries like ammonia, gas, and LNG through the CF and NG3 projects. As more CCS projects come online, they’ll enhance the state’s production of steel, fertilizer, methanol, and power—making those products more competitive globally and strengthening U.S. energy security at the same time.

The ability to produce low-carbon products through CCS is also attracting companies with large-scale industrial projects–such as data centers–to Louisiana. The state has already seen about $61 billion invested in new emissions reduction projects.

Every new CCS project in Louisiana reinforces the state’s leadership in tackling the dual challenge of meeting the world’s growing energy needs while lowering emissions. By helping hard-to-abate sectors reduce their carbon footprints, we’re enabling them to keep delivering the energy and products our communities rely on, while still mitigating their environmental impact. This is ExxonMobil’s “And Equation” in action.