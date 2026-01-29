ExxonMobil begins commercial CCS project with CF industries in Louisiana

ExxonMobil said it has begun commercial operations of carbon capture and storage (CCS) with ammonia producer CF Industries in Louisiana.

The project will transport and store up to 2 million tonnes a year (MTPA) of carbon dioxide from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex, the company said.

Carbon capture is a process through which carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) generated from industrial activity is stored underground. The process has been embraced by oil companies including Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and Talos Energy.

The energy major has also signed agreements with AtmosClear and Lake Charles Methanol II to handle up to a combined 2 MTPA of CO 2 from their planned projects in Louisiana. Additionally, it expects to start CCS operations with Linde and Nucor later this year.

Exxon plans to advance multiple CCS developments across Texas and Louisiana and is targeting a final investment decision on its first low-carbon data center by the end of 2026.

The company expects three CCS projects to come online in 2026.