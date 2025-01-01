ExxonMobil, Shell share insights on the future of Louisiana’s energy market outlook

A key focus of the future energy market in Louisiana will be change and transformation, with an emphasis on the continuing transition to renewable energy.

Louisiana’s outlook is "dynamic," said Regina Davis, refinery manager at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge Refinery, during the recent 2025 Louisiana Energy Outlook webcast which explored projected trends and themes in the O&G industry.

"Globally, we expect to see our population increase from where it is today at 8 billion to 10 billion, and that will come with an increased demand for energy," Davis said.

"A number of nations are still developing that need more access to reliable, affordable energy," she said. "Domestically, we are seeing more energy efficient processes; our vehicles are more energy efficient or using different sources like electricity, which will cause a decrease in demand for transportation fuels."

The No.1 thing this means for Louisiana’s future is there are lots of great opportunities in the state, Davis said, adding that there will continue to be a shift in what energy is being produced. Although refining is a difficult sector to decarbonize, Davis said relying on new energy sources will present opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint.

"Ultimately, we’ll continue to provide what the world needs to make sure we are maintaining our modern life as we know it," she added.

Lee Stockwell, general manager of U.S. CCS for Shell Energy Resources, is actively shaping the nationwide development of one of the premier technologies in the ongoing transition to energy sustainability.

"We’re trying to understand this nascent energy transition market. What works from a business model standpoint, what regulation looks like with a [presidential] administration change and understanding what Louisiana and the federal government have done with regard to their own state and federal policies," Stockwell said.

In the near term, Stockwell said renewable futures will be the focus as the industry looks toward what is on the horizon.

"You’re seeing a bunch of companies shift into this energy transition market and really understand what viable businesses they can create and move forward," Stockwell said.

Louisiana is in a unique competitive position, he added, with the state government committed to climate change solutions in the form of supportive legislation.

"We already see Louisiana on the forefront," Stockwell said. "But there is an educational campaign that Louisiana has to continue to build on, understanding how to transition the economy that Louisiana relies on today.

"There is a space where we have to educate the general populace about what it actually takes to transition to a renewable fuel front. It will take a lot of effort from the public to accept it and move forward."

Elaborating further, Davis said addressing the challenges of a changing workforce will be a focus of the 2025 energy outlook as well.

At ExxonMobil, the company has committed to tapping into the pipeline of younger students to help introduce them to the opportunities in STEM careers early.

"When you think about the workforce timeline, you have to start early. So that K-8 timeframe, getting those young people exposed to STEM, to mentoring, to careers in STEM, you need to have that early," she said. "I think it is really critical that we are very intentional with how we develop the workforce for the future."

She said the company has a high school internship program where students are placed in the facilities for hands-on learning, giving them a chance to see what a career would look like day-to-day.

ExxonMobil is also part of the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, a collaboration between industry, contractors and Baton Rouge Community College, which provides no cost, fast-track training in the trades to uplift the community, she said.

"You can’t do it alone," Davis said. "You need the state’s support, you need industry to be all in and you need those other entities, whether it be high school or college, to continue to develop the workforce of the future."