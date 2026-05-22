Enbridge and Meta expand partnership with Cowboy Project

Enbridge is developing a major solar and battery energy storage project in Wyoming to support Meta’s data center operations.

The first phase of the Cowboy Project expands Enbridge’s partnership with Meta, which now totals approximately 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of contracted capacity across North America.

Where will the Cowboy Project take place?

Located near Cheyenne, Wyoming, the project will combine 365 megawatts (MW) of solar generation and a 200MW/1600MWhr battery energy storage system (BESS). Together, these components will deliver reliable, dispatchable power that enhances grid resiliency and supports greater integration of renewable energy into the regional power system.

“The first phase of the Cowboy Project builds on our strong and growing relationship with Meta and reflects Enbridge's disciplined approach to expanding our power portfolio,” said Allen Capps, Enbridge’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and President our Power business. “By integrating utility-scale solar with battery storage, we’re delivering reliable, scalable energy solutions that support Meta’s data center operations while strengthening grid performance.”

The battery system plays a central role in ensuring energy can be stored and discharged when the grid needs the energy, enabling more flexible and responsive energy delivery for large-scale digital infrastructure.

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power (CLFP) will deliver the project’s power to Meta under Wyoming's Large Power Contract Service (LPCS) tariff. The tariff is dedicated to large-load customers, allowing the utility to provide market and renewable energy options to data centers without impact on retail rates. The BESS capacity is contracted under a long-term, battery tolling agreement with CLFP under the same LPCS tariff. Tesla will supply and service the batteries. This phase of the project is the first project procured by Meta through CLFP’s “large-load” tariff.

The first phase of the Cowboy Project is a part of Enbridge’s broader power portfolio supporting Meta, including Clear Fork Solar (600 MW), Easter Wind (152 MW), and Cone Wind (300 MW), all located in Texas. Enbridge expects to invest US$1.2 billion to construct this project, which is expected to enter service by the end of 2027.

“We’re committed to supporting projects that add new energy to the grid while strengthening reliability in our data center communities,” said Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta. “In partnership with Enbridge and Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power, the Cowboy Project’s 1600MWh battery system paired with 365MW of solar, will deliver flexible, reliable power that benefits the broader grid, including our data center operations.”

“Our objective is to be a long-term partner in growing Wyoming’s economy by providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective energy,” said Marne Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Utility Officer at Black Hills Corporation, parent company of CLFP. “Our Large Power Contract Service tariff, in place for over a decade, provides flexibility in how we serve large-load customers, enables speed to market, and provides customer protections.”

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Why is Enbridge’s Cowboy Project important?