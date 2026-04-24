Enbridge gets approval for $4B expansion

Enbridge Inc. announced that the Canadian Government has approved the Sunrise Expansion Program, a $4 billion natural gas expansion of Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline system in B.C.

The project is an essential energy infrastructure project that is in the public interest.

Sunrise Expansion is designed to add approximately 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas transportation capacity to the southern portion of the Westcoast pipeline system. Once in service, the added natural gas transportation capacity is expected to strengthen energy security and affordability by supporting access to natural gas during periods of peak demand. Natural gas transported on the Westcoast system is used to heat homes, hospitals, businesses, and schools. It also supports electric power generation, industrial activity across B.C. and global LNG exports.

Expected to contribute more than $3 billion to Canada's economy, the project will involve the hiring of approximately 2,500 workers during construction, including workers from local communities and Indigenous groups in B.C. To date, more than $52 million has been spent on the hiring and procuring of services from Indigenous businesses.

The project will include the construction of new pipeline segments along the existing system, additional natural gas compression, and upgrades and modifications to existing facilities.

"The multi-billion dollar Sunrise Expansion Program is a shovel-ready, critical natural gas infrastructure project that supports the advancement of Canada's energy superpower ambitions. We are thankful for the support of the Canadian Government and other stakeholders who have helped to bring this project to fruition at this critical time for the country. We're proud of our long history investing and building in Canada and British Columbia, and are excited about the role this project will play in increasing economic prosperity and energy security," stated Greg Ebel, Enbridge's CEO and President.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with a targeted in-service date in late 2028.