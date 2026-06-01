Dow and Univar Solutions sign long-term agreement to distribute low-carbon solutions

Dow and Univar Solutions, LLC announced a long-term agreement to offer and distribute Dow's Decarbia™ low-carbon products with Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) certificates across key markets, including beauty and personal care, home care, food, pharmaceutical and a variety of industrial performance markets.

Building on the longstanding relationship between the two companies, the agreement expands customer access to low-carbon products through Univar Solutions' global distribution network, addressing growing demand and helping customers meet their Scope 3 emissions reduction targets.

Dow's low-carbon product footprints are calculated using a Carbon Footprint Ledger (CFL) methodology, which is limited assured under international PCF standards, including ISO14067 and the GHG Protocol Product Standard.

"At Dow, we are investing to develop low‑carbon products at scale and to demonstrate that meaningful decarbonization is achievable across the value chain," said Brendy Lange, president of Performance Materials & Coatings at Dow. "This agreement deepens our collaboration with Univar Solutions and reflects our shared vision to accelerate value chain decarbonization while delivering value to customers. By combining Dow's Decarbia™ low‑carbon product portfolio, supported by high‑integrity, verifiable PCF data, with Univar Solutions' strong global distribution network, we are helping customers advance their sustainability goals with confidence."

"We are excited to broaden access to low-carbon products through this collaboration with Dow," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer for Univar Solutions. "By offering third-party verified low-carbon options, we can deliver more impactful supply chain alternatives across our customer base and support meaningful Scope 3 emissions reductions. As a global chemical and specialty ingredients distributor, we are well positioned to bring a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable solutions to market."

Both companies continue to invest in expanding sustainable solutions and capabilities in response to growing demand for low-carbon products. This agreement marks the next step in a long-standing collaboration, strengthening their ability to deliver both near- and long-term solutions that support customers' sustainability goals.