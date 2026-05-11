Dow selects Worley for FEED at Path2Zero

Worley has been selected by Dow to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services under a new engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) contract for the cogeneration component of Dow’s Path2Zero project in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Dow’s Path2Zero expansion project will create the world’s first net-zero emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site with respect to Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Worley’s scope includes a brownfield installation of a cogeneration facility with integrated post-combustion carbon capture that is expected to be operational towards the end of 2030.

Path2Zero is a flagship project for Dow and the industry, aiming to decarbonize 20 percent of Dow’s global ethylene capacity and triple the site’s polyethylene output. The facility will produce 3.2 million metric tonnes of certified low- to zero-carbon polyethylene and derivatives annually, supporting Dow’s customers and partners worldwide.

Expand Dow Worley render Render of the cogeneration plant, Dow.

The work will be delivered by Worley’s Canada and India-based Global Integrated Delivery team, supported by Worley’s global network.

Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley, said “The award reflects Worley’s strategic focus on expanding full project delivery solutions for our customers globally.

“Dow’s Path2Zero project is redefining what’s possible for industrial decarbonization. By bringing together our project delivery and carbon capture expertise with Dow’s vision, we’re enabling one of the world’s first fully integrated cogeneration and carbon capture facilities, demonstrating how collaboration can accelerate the shift to net zero operations at scale,” he said.

Tim Burnham, Sr. Vice President, Worley Canada, added “This landmark project with Dow reflects a shared commitment to advancing industrial decarbonization. Together, we’re aiming to set new benchmarks for cogeneration and carbon capture facilities and support Dow’s sustainability ambitions as Path2Zero progresses.”