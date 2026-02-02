Dow moving forward with Canadian ethane cracker expansion

Dow Chemical said it expects to begin production in late 2029 from the first phase of its Path2Zero ethylene and polyethylene expansion project in Fort Saskatchewan, Canada.

The two-year delay supports Dow’s near-term cash flow and assures that the timing of the work will better align with a market recovery, Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said in a call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter financial results.

“We remain committed to the strategic rationale of the project and the upside it will enable in targeted applications like pressure pipe, wiring cable, and food packaging,” he added.

The first phase of the project, which was scheduled to start in 2027, will add about 1,285,000 metric tons of annual ethylene and PE capacity and the second phase will add about 600,000 mt/year.

The second phase is now scheduled to begin operations in late 2030.

More on this story at OPIS.