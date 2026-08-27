CF Industries, JERA Co., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., break ground on $4B Blue Point One

Blue Point One, a joint venture between CF Industries Holdings, Inc., JERA Co., Inc. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., broke ground on a low-carbon ammonia plant that can serve both traditional agricultural customers and emerging energy applications.

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The plant is expected to be the world’s largest ammonia plant upon completion, with a production capacity of 1.4 million metric tons per year. The $4 billion project was announced last April following the partners’ final investment decision.

“Louisiana has always been a state that produces what America and the world depend on, and Blue Point One builds directly on that legacy,” LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois said. “From helping provide American farmers with a reliable domestic supply of fertilizer to expanding our ability to manufacture and export critical products here at home, this project strengthens industries that matter to our economy and our national security. This is Louisiana doing what we do best: putting our resources, workers and industrial expertise to work for America.”

Blue Point One is expected to be operational in 2029, becoming one of the first ammonia plants in the world to leverage autothermal reforming (ATR) production technology, a method to help produce hydrogen for synthesis with nitrogen in the ammonia production process.

“We are proud to break ground on the Blue Point One joint venture, a transformative project that brings together American energy resources, world-class engineering and partnerships, and trusted global allies,” CF Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bohn said. “Most importantly, this facility will serve people, growing access to the reliable, domestic nitrogen supply American farmers need to feed the world, expanding our nation’s export capacity through shipping American-made energy to global markets and creating jobs in Louisiana.”