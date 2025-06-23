Linde signs agreement to supply industrial gases to low-carbon ammonia facility in Louisiana

Linde announced it has signed a new long-term agreement with Blue Point Number One, a joint venture between CF Industries, JERA and Mitsui & Co.

Under the terms of the agreement, Linde will supply industrial gases to Blue Point’s 1.4 million metric tons low-carbon ammonia plant in Ascension Parish, Louisiana.

Linde will build, own and operate a world-scale air separation unit (ASU) to supply oxygen and nitrogen to the Blue Point project, expected to be one of the largest low-carbon ammonia projects in the world. Linde will invest more than $400 million in the new on-site plant, which is expected to start up in 2029.

Linde’s extensive U.S. Gulf Coast infrastructure includes multiple industrial gases production facilities across the region. The new on-site facility will be the largest ASU in the Mississippi River corridor of southeast Louisiana, complementing Linde’s existing strong hydrogen and syngas infrastructure in the area.

“The Blue Point joint venture will help build a reliable and affordable low-carbon ammonia value chain to meet rising demand for ammonia as an energy source,” said Christopher Bohn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “For industry-leading projects, trusted partners are crucial. Linde’s experience in developing major clean energy projects, along with its technology and operational expertise, make them a strategic choice for the Blue Point project.”

“We are proud to supply critical industrial gases to Blue Point, supporting their development of a robust supply chain for low-carbon ammonia,” said Sean Durbin, Executive Vice President North America, Linde. “This will be Linde’s third state-of-the-art ASU supplying a major autothermal reforming plant which builds from our experience in developing similar facilities in Texas and Canada. It is also the latest of a series of investments by Linde in our U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gases corridor, increasing network density in a region where demand for industrial gases is continuously growing.”