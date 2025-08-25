ONEOK announces Permian-to-Gulf Coast Region joint venture natural gas pipeline

ONEOK, Inc., WhiteWater, MPLX LP and Enbridge Inc., through the existing Matterhorn joint venture (Matterhorn JV), announced a new natural gas pipeline to transport growing natural gas production from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast region.

The approximately 450-mile, 42-inch Eiger Express Pipeline is designed to transport up to approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Katy area near Houston, Texas, and holds reserved capacity for deliveries to the Corpus Christi, Texas, market. The pipeline will source natural gas from processing facilities, including those owned by ONEOK and MPLX, and pipeline connections in the Midland and Delaware basins.

The Eiger Express Pipeline joint venture is owned 70% by the Matterhorn JV, 15% by ONEOK and 15% by MPLX. ONEOK's total ownership interest in the pipeline is 25.5%, which includes its ownership interest in Matterhorn JV.

"This important infrastructure project is needed to provide additional transportation capacity out of the highly productive Permian Basin," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "This pipeline's strategic location offers connectivity to growing natural gas demand markets, helping to meet the need for increasing electricity generation and international demand for liquified natural gas (LNG) exports."

The pipeline is supported by firm transportation agreements with contract terms of 10 years or longer. WhiteWater will construct and operate the pipeline, which is expected to be completed in mid-2028, pending receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.