NeuVentus expands Texas natural gas storage project with 35-mile pipeline

NeuVentus, LLC (NeuVentus), an Austin-based energy delivery infrastructure developer, announced an expanded scope for the initial natural gas storage phase of its Texas Reliability Underground (TRU) salt cavern storage project in Liberty County, Texas, along the Texas-Louisiana border.

The initial phase under development will now include three natural gas caverns, raising the total working capacity of the initial phase from approximately 20 Bcf to 28 Bcf. Injection capacity is expected to increase proportionately from 600 mmcfd to 840 mmcfd. Withdrawal capacity is also expected to increase proportionately from 1,200 to 1,680 mmcfd. TRU’s initial phase also includes a large-diameter natural gas pipeline header spanning 35 miles north-to-south with 10 interconnections to vital inter- and intrastate natural gas pipeline arteries.

Key points in the NeuVentus announcement:

Expanded project scope: NeuVentus, LLC expanded the initial phase of its Texas Reliability Underground salt cavern storage project in Liberty County, Texas, increasing total working natural gas capacity from 20 Bcf to 28 Bcf across three caverns.

NeuVentus, LLC expanded the initial phase of its Texas Reliability Underground salt cavern storage project in Liberty County, Texas, increasing total working natural gas capacity from 20 Bcf to 28 Bcf across three caverns. Increased operational performance: The expanded phase raises daily injection capacity to 840 million cubic feet per day and withdrawal capacity to 1.68 billion cubic feet per day to manage demand fluctuations along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The expanded phase raises daily injection capacity to 840 million cubic feet per day and withdrawal capacity to 1.68 billion cubic feet per day to manage demand fluctuations along the Texas Gulf Coast. Pipeline header infrastructure: The project includes a 35-mile north-to-south natural gas pipeline header featuring 10 interconnections with major interstate and intrastate pipeline networks.

Expand NeuVentus BIC Magazine NeuVentus expands Phase 1 of the TRU Hub Texas natural gas salt cavern storage project to include three storage caverns and a 35-mile pipeline header interconnecting with multiple LNG-serving pipelines on the Gulf Coast.

“Post-shale, the USA’s natural gas market overall has nearly doubled, natural gas pipeline capacity has grown by 50%, but natural gas storage capacity has grown by less than 10%,” said Sam Porter, CEO of NeuVentus. “The need for more gas storage is compounded because even as the overall gas market expands, the newest sources of natural gas demand—LNG and peakers in particular—are prone to creating very large spikes and cliffs in the overall load profile. The need for more high-turnover flexible storage is particularly acute along the Texas Gulf Coast, where sources of new gas supply and new gas demand are rushing to come online. Salt caverns are unique among the large-volume gas storage technologies in their ability to provide the needed scale and flexibility, and NeuVentus is pleased that TRU is capable of meeting the challenge with this scope expansion.”

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

“Expanding TRU's first phase is a direct response and a clear statement of our conviction in this market and the TRU platform,” said Guy Ross, SVP of Natural Gas Development at NeuVentus. “More capacity gives TRU the scale to deliver maximum value: custom-tailored storage solutions and exceptional connectivity, at highly competitive rates.”