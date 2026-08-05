Coastal Bend LNG begins FERC permitting for Texas export terminal

Coastal Bend LNG announced today that it has initiated the formal permitting process for its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Coastal Bend LNG submitted a request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to initiate the pre-filing review and expects to file its formal application with FERC under Section 3 of the Natural Gas Act in early 2027.

What comprises the Coastal Bend LNG project?

The Coastal Bend LNG project comprises four liquefaction trains of 4.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) each, for a total nameplate capacity of 19.2 MTPA, together with associated storage and vessel loading infrastructure. The facility is designed with integrated carbon capture facilities so Coastal Bend LNG can contract transport and geological sequestration of carbon dioxide.

"This is a key milestone for Coastal Bend LNG and reflects our disciplined engineering, commercial, and regulatory execution," said Nick Flores, Chief Executive Officer, Coastal Bend LNG. “We look forward to working transparently and collaboratively with FERC, cooperating agencies, our communities and other stakeholders throughout the review process.”

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"Our location on the Texas Gulf Coast superimposes three geographic advantages not replicated elsewhere: direct connectivity to Texas’s abundant natural gas supplies, proximity to some of the world's most favorable geology for carbon sequestration, and the flexibility to serve both Asian and European markets with an emissions profile that meets the CLEAN initiative's transparency expectations and supports buyers’ compliance with the EU Methane Regulation,” added Keith Shoemaker, Chief Commercial Officer, Coastal Bend LNG.