Coastal Bend LNG selects KBR and Técnicas Reunidas for FEED and EPC

Coastal Bend LNG today announced it has selected KBR, Inc. and Técnicas Reunidas for the front-end engineering and design of their planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Upon positive final investment decision, KBR and Técnicas Reunidas will proceed to execute the engineering, procurement, and construction phase of the project.

KBR and Técnicas Reunidas will collaborate to execute the FEED for multiple large-scale trains with a design utilizing ConocoPhillips’ Optimized Cascade® Process (OCP) that meets Coastal Bend LNG’s goal of producing cost-competitive liquified natural gas (LNG) while simultaneously mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

“KBR and Técnicas Reunidas bring impressive expertise in engineering and design across many process technologies, including LNG and industrial decarbonization, and share our mission to provide low-carbon energy to the world,” said Nick Flores, CEO, Coastal Bend LNG. He added, “Our collaboration with KBR, Técnicas Reunidas, and ConocoPhillips, and their combined experience in this space, will enable us to maximize our facility’s efficiency and economic targets, while minimizing our carbon intensity.”

“KBR is proud to collaborate with Coastal Bend LNG to help shape how LNG is produced and delivered to global markets from the Texas Gulf Coast,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. “This award underscores KBR’s leadership in designing energy infrastructure that is efficient and scalable, helping to meet global energy demands. With our deep roots in the Gulf Coast and over five decades of LNG expertise, we’re proud to assist Coastal Bend LNG’s goal of setting a new standard for low-carbon LNG energy production.”

“Coastal Bend LNG exemplifies how we, along with our customers and technology providers, can develop lower carbon LNG by applying decarbonization innovations to meet the evolving expectations of LNG end-markets,” said Arthur Crossley, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, Técnicas Reunidas.

For more information, visit www.coastalbendlng.com.