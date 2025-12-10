Chevron approves $2 billion Gorgon LNG expansion

Chevron and its joint venture partners have approved a $3 billion Gorgon Stage 3 development offshore Western Australia.

﻿The backfill project will connect the Geryon and Eurytion gas fields to existing infrastructure on Barrow Island. It will sustain output from a facility that has consistently exceeded its 15.6mtpa nameplate capacity since 2022, securing LNG exports to Asia and domestic gas supply through to 2070.﻿

Chevron Australia and the Gorgon Joint Venture participants have taken the final investment decision on the Gorgon Stage 3 development offshore Western Australia's northwest coast. ﻿

﻿The $3bln (approximately US$2bln) backfill project will connect the offshore Geryon and Eurytion gas fields in the Greater Gorgon Area to the facility's existing subsea gas gathering infrastructure and processing plant on Barrow Island.﻿

The development represents the first of several planned subsea tiebacks designed to maintain Gorgon's production levels over the coming decades. Six wells will be drilled across the two fields, located roughly 100 kilometres northwest of Barrow Island in water depths of around 1,300 metres. ﻿

More on this story at LNG Journal.

﻿