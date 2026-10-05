Cheniere, Petrobras sign long-term LNG supply agreement

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Petrobras.

Under the SPA, Petrobras has agreed to purchase approximately 0.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for 22 years.

“We are pleased to enter into this multi-decade agreement with Petrobras, one of the largest energy companies in the world,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement once again reinforces Cheniere’s position as a leading global LNG provider, while providing additional commercial support and fixed-fee cash flow visibility to underpin further brownfield liquefaction capacity growth. We look forward to providing our secure and reliable LNG to Petrobras into the second half of this century under this new long-term agreement.”