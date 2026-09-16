Caturus to nearly double planned Commonwealth LNG capacity

Caturus LLC announced a five-train, 7.75 million tonnes per annum expansion project for its Commonwealth LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which would nearly double the site’s planned capacity to approximately 17.25 Mtpa.

The expansion project comes four months after Caturus reached a final investment decision on its six-train, 9.5 Mtpa Commonwealth LNG facility, closing $9.75 billion in base project financing. Base project construction is progressing safely and on schedule with operations targeted for 2030, with approximately 8.5 Mtpa of its 9.5 Mtpa capacity subscribed under long-term sale and purchase agreements.

The milestone coincides with a week of significant global energy engagement, as company executives participate in the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial in Houston and Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, the industry’s largest annual gathering of LNG buyers, sellers and policymakers. The expansion project is targeted to enter service in the early 2030s, following planned base project operations.

“Global energy demand continues to grow for more reliable, affordable energy, and the United States is in a position to supply it,” said Caturus CEO David Lawler. “That conversation is happening at the G20 and Gastech this week, and Commonwealth LNG helps provide that certainty. By capitalizing on the momentum at Commonwealth LNG and strength of our integrated platform, we’re creating additional capacity, greater flexibility for customers and a clear path for continued growth well into the next decade.”

Reasons for the Commonwealth LNG expansion

The Commonwealth LNG expansion project represents a significant new tranche of long-term LNG supply for buyers seeking reliable energy to support industrial growth and broader economic development. The proposed expansion project would also extend the already robust economic contributions of Commonwealth LNG across Cameron Parish, through additional local employment and supplier activity.

“The expansion project is the natural extension of what we’re already building, and our growing upstream portfolio provides the gas to support additional capacity,” said Caturus President Tim Wyatt. “The market wants more volume and longer-term supply and our integrated offering has proven to be a success for our initial base project. We intend to pursue the expansion project with urgency and discipline, while continuing our open and constructive engagement with the Cameron Parish community, government officials and all stakeholders, listening carefully and working collaboratively as the work moves forward.”

Caturus expects to carry forward the engineering, procurement and construction experience from the Commonwealth LNG base project, drawing on a proven modular construction methodology, established equipment and fabrication supply chain and existing relationships with vendors and partners.

Caturus is the only independent U.S. company with an integrated wellhead-to-water position with gas produced and gathered from its own South Texas acreage, moved on contracted takeaway, liquefied at a terminal it controls and sold directly to global buyers. Commonwealth LNG’s development has been shaped at every stage by federal review and by input from Cameron Parish residents, landowners and local officials.

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Caturus is a privately held company backed by Kimmeridge and supported by strategic investments from Mubadala Energy and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), bringing together leading institutional partners across its integrated natural gas and LNG platform.