Black Bayou Energy Hub announces $1.6B Louisiana expansion

Black Bayou Energy Hub, LLC announced a $1.6 billion investment to expand its Lafayette headquarters and develop critical natural gas infrastructure in Cameron Parish, strengthening Louisiana’s growing LNG corridor and supporting increasing demand from LNG exporters, power generators, utilities and manufacturers.

Across both sites, the company is expected to create 23 direct new jobs and retain five existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 35 indirect new jobs, for a total of 58 potential new job opportunities across the Southwest and Acadiana Regions. In addition, the project is expected to support more than 1,000 construction jobs at peak.

“Louisiana doesn’t just produce energy — we build the infrastructure that makes America’s energy economy possible,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Black Bayou Energy Hub’s investment reinforces Louisiana’s place at the center of America’s energy future and demonstrates why companies continue choosing our state to build the next generation of American industry.”

Black Bayou Energy Hub is developing infrastructure designed to increase the movement, storage and delivery of natural gas across the Gulf Coast. The project will add capacity and connectivity to Louisiana’s existing energy network, helping meet growing demand across the region.

“With support from the state and our controlling investor, Mercuria, Black Bayou is positioned to grow in Louisiana,” Black Bayou Energy Hub CEO Tad Lalande said. “Governor Landry, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois, and everyone at LED have been great partners. We know they are committed to Louisiana’s leadership in developing safe and reliable energy infrastructure that is essential for economic stability and growth in the region, and we look forward to working with them to create jobs, support manufacturing investment, and drive economic growth throughout the state.”

Headquartered in Lafayette, Black Bayou Energy Hub was established to build natural gas infrastructure around the Black Bayou salt dome in southwest Louisiana. Backed by Mercuria as its majority equity sponsor, the company combines local leadership with global energy investment and commercial expertise.

“More than $48 billion in LNG projects have been announced in Louisiana since 2024, and investment at that scale creates demand for the infrastructure and businesses needed to support it,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Black Bayou Energy Hub is a direct result of that momentum and an investment in sustaining it. This project strengthens the natural gas infrastructure that will serve major projects already underway while increasing Louisiana’s capacity to compete for what comes next.”

Project details by location

In Cameron Parish, Black Bayou Energy Hub will develop natural gas infrastructure centered on the Black Bayou salt dome, with infrastructure extending into neighboring Calcasieu Parish. The project will provide blending, balancing, storage and transportation services for LNG exporters, utilities, power generators and pipeline operators across the Gulf Coast. The project is expected to create 17 direct new jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the investment will result in an additional 26 indirect new jobs in the Southwest Region.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with commercial operations anticipated in late 2028.

“We are thankful for Black Bayou Energy Hub’s billion-dollar investment in West Hackberry, an exciting project with the potential to create local career opportunities while significantly improving the safety and reliability of Southwest Louisiana’s natural gas infrastructure,” Cameron Parish Police Jury President Michael Fewell said. “Natural gas storage plays a vital role in ensuring the safe, dependable transportation of this abundant, cleaner-burning energy source. Cameron Parish’s natural resources continue to attract world-class investment and create new opportunities for our people. For that, we remain grateful—and forever proud to call Cameron Parish home.”

“Black Bayou Energy Hub’s $1.6 billion investment in Cameron Parish is another significant addition to Southwest Louisiana’s energy infrastructure and reinforces our region’s critical role in Louisiana’s economy,” SWLA Economic Development Alliance President & CEO Scott Walker said. “Investments of this magnitude create opportunities that extend beyond the project itself, supporting continued economic activity, infrastructure development and long-term growth throughout our region.”

In Lafayette, Black Bayou Energy Hub will expand its corporate headquarters to support the company’s continued growth and long-term operations. The expansion will support administrative, engineering and operational functions as development of the southwest Louisiana project continues. The company is expected to create six direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $195,000, which is 246% above the average Lafayette Parish wage, while retaining five existing positions. LED estimates the expansion will result in an additional nine indirect new jobs in the Acadiana Region.

“Black Bayou Energy Hub’s decision to expand its headquarters in Lafayette is a strong reflection of the business environment we have built here,” Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said. “Lafayette offers the talent, infrastructure, quality of life and business climate that companies need to establish and grow their headquarters. We are proud to see Black Bayou Energy Hub choosing Lafayette as the place to expand its presence, create high-quality jobs and lead a transformational investment in Southwest Louisiana’s energy future.”

“Black Bayou Energy Hub’s investment is a tremendous win for Lafayette and Southwest Louisiana, demonstrating the strength of a homegrown company choosing to grow here while making a significant investment in our state’s energy future,” Lafayette Economic Development Authority President & CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “By expanding its Lafayette headquarters and developing critical natural gas infrastructure in Cameron Parish, Black Bayou is creating high-quality jobs and reinforcing the important role our region plays in powering Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.”

“Black Bayou Energy Hub’s investment demonstrates the important role Acadiana plays in Louisiana’s economic growth,” One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman said. “By expanding its Lafayette headquarters, the company is positioned for continued development and long-term operations across the state. We’re proud to have that growth anchored here in our region, and we celebrate this win alongside our local partners at Lafayette Economic Development Authority. This announcement reinforces Acadiana’s strength as a place where businesses can establish a foundation, scale their operations, and grow their impact.”