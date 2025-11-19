Aramco announces 17 MoUs and agreements with companies in US

Aramco has announced 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements with a potential total value of more than $30 billion with major companies in the US, through its Aramco Group Companies.

These MoUs and agreements build on the 34 MoUs and agreements that were also announced, which had a potential total value of approximately $90 billion, all supporting toward unlocking potential collaboration opportunities with companies in the US valued at around $120 billion.

The MoUs and agreements announced are expected to support Aramco’s strategic growth objectives while enhancing shareholder value, and involve collaborations and partnerships covering a range of activities including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), financial services, advanced materials manufacturing, and procurement of materials and services.

The announcement coincides with the US-Saudi Investment Forum 2025 in Washington, DC, and builds on Aramco’s long history of partnership with US companies spanning more than nine decades.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: “Since the 1930s, US firms have played a major role in supporting the company’s success. These relationships have contributed to the first production of oil in Saudi Arabia, the growth of our gas business, an expansion of our integrated downstream operations, the development of advanced digital technologies, AI and R&D, and promoted upskilling through the training and development of many Aramco employees in the US. We expect the multi-billion dollar MoUs and agreements announced today to act as a springboard for further progress, strengthening Aramco’s longstanding legacy of collaboration with American counterparties and unlocking new value creation opportunities that promote innovation and growth.”

The new MoUs and agreements announced by Aramco include:

LNG

MidOcean Energy: MoU related to potential investment in the Lake Charles Liquefied Natural Gas Project.

Commonwealth LNG: related to a liquefaction project located in Louisiana, US, and Aramco Trading’s potential purchase of LNG and gas.

Procurement of materials & services

Contracts and agreements reflecting relationships with strategic US suppliers: SLB, Baker Hughes, McDermott, Halliburton, NESR, KBR, Flowserve, NOV, Worley, and Fluor. These suppliers provide high-standard materials and professional services that help support Aramco’s projects and operations.

Advanced materials manufacturing

Syensqo: extension of MoU to explore localization of carbon fiber and advanced composites for industrial applications.

Financial services