P&G announces $96 Million expansion of central Louisiana manufacturing facility

Industry giant and household brand Procter & Gamble has announced it is investing $96.7 million to install new advanced production lines and increase production capacity, about 93 miles north of Lafayette, Louisiana, at its Rapides Parish facility.

The company expects to create 15 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $70,000 while retaining 572 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in the creation of 35 indirect new jobs for a total of 50 potential new jobs in the Central Region.

”At LED we often say that if you use it, need it or eat it, a Louisiana company probably helped to make it,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Continued reinvestment from industry leaders like P&G is proof positive that our state’s manufacturing infrastructure and workforce are second to none. Thank you to P&G for their 55-year commitment to central Louisiana. LED is equally committed to supporting their growth over the next half-century.”

Since 1969, the Alexandria manufacturing facility has produced fabric care products for P&G brands, including the nation’s top laundry detergent brand, Tide. The site was one of the first to start producing Tide Pods in 2012.

“P&G proudly continues to invest in our Alexandria community by expanding our manufacturing capability, allowing us to serve and delight consumers with market-leading products made right here in Louisiana,” P&G Alexandria plant Manager Tarek Habib said. “Our partnership with local, parish and state government has been critical to our sustained growth in the community for over a half-century.”

Construction on the project is expected to take place over the next two years.

“We continue to appreciate the investment P&G makes in our parish,” Rapides Parish Police Jury President Joe Bishop said. “We know they can invest in other locations, but continue to grow here. In addition to jobs and capital investment, they contribute to many area nonprofit and community projects.”

To win the project, LED offered P&G a competitive incentives package including a $1 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements and equipment. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“One of the many reasons that P&G is a bedrock component of central Louisiana’s manufacturing community is their commitment to constant innovation,” Louisiana Central President Jim Clinton said. “The jobs and capital investment that accompany this latest expansion are direct products of that commitment. Louisiana Central celebrates P&G’s continuing and growing presence in our region and we thank them for being a great corporate citizen.”