Midwest refinery calls on RCS for turnkey upgrade project

Refractory Construction Services (RCS) was founded in 2007 with a singular focus on providing refractory services to fired equipment owners.

Over the past decade, RCS has evolved into a premier provider of integrated project solutions. Through key hires and facility and equipment investments, RCS added specialty welding and mechanical expertise. RCS has also expanded its offerings to include access solutions (scaffolding and rope access), coatings and linings, fireproofing, light civil, insulation and abatement. RCS has become a unique solution with measurable cost reductions for clients’ turnkey project needs.

RCS is currently working on a project for a Midwest refinery to replace the generating bank and drums of a large CO boiler. This project includes the removal and replacement of the generating bank tubes and both drums in a single piece, as well as replacing a portion of the seal pot, all associated piping and the entire stack.

The RCS management team on-site includes Martin Guerrero, Perry Abel and Anthony Harris. According to RCS Site Manager Martin Guerrero, the safety performance of RCS has been excellent, having had no first-aid or recordable incidents, and the project will finish at approximately 200,000 total man-hours.

“RCS is unique because we have experienced teams responsible for each craft that work together to complete project objectives,” Guerrero said. “This project is a great example of how indirect costs can be drastically reduced when using a multi-craft RCS team. There are very few specialty companies that can plan, budget and execute all required crafts under one roof like RCS can, especially among turnaround companies. We have been able to manage and mitigate safety risks by engaging with our workforce daily and focusing on participating in the refinery owner’s programs and safety culture.”

Guerrero, who has nearly 20 years of industry experience, explained that this project has also been successful because so many tools are available under one roof.

“Our team is comprised of a diverse set of experienced craftsmen and supervisors across multiple crafts,” Guerrero said. “This team has come together very well and works as a single unit.”

Perry Abel, project manager and SME for the project, said, “The owner made a good decision to bring us in early in the planning process to create a well-developed engineering plan, schedule, budget and execution plan. We have a strong team here on-site that has come together to achieve our project goals.”

Abel has 49 years of industrial construction experience and brought a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the project.

Anthony Harris, operations manager for RCS, who is also helping to lead the project, said, “Our focus in executing this project has been to put safety, teamwork and leadership first. Empowering our team to do what they do best has resulted in consistently high performance. We also focus on coordinating with the customer’s personnel with the goal of acting as a member of their team, instead of an us-versus-them culture. RCS continues to create value for our customers by offering single-source solutions for turnarounds, capital projects and maintenance work. By attracting the highest-level talent from across the industry, we’re able to offer enhanced productivity and reduced indirect costs. We look forward to working with you on your next project.”

For more information, visit www.refconserv.com or call (281) 335-3633.