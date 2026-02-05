Cheniere submits application to build massive LNG plant in Texas

Cheniere Energy has submitted an application to build a 24 million metric tonnes per annum LNG plant at its Corpus Christi location in Texas, according to a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Cheniere plans 24 mtpa LNG plant expansion in Texas

Expansion to add four new LNG processing trains

Cheniere aims for federal approval by May next year

The proposed project will be an expansion of Cheniere's Corpus Christi plant, which at present has a capacity of 18 mtpa but could soon produce as much as 25 mtpa with the ongoing Stage 3 expansion expected to be completed by the end of 2026. If the Stage 4 project is approved, Corpus Christi capacity would eventually rise to 49 mtpa.

As reported by Reuters, the latest expansion would entail adding four new LNG processing plants, also called trains, that will each produce 6 mtpa of LNG, according to the filing with FERC. Cheniere stated to BIC Magazine that the Stage 4 expansion will require 3.3 billion cubic feet of gas per day and it hopes to get federal approval by May next year for the project.

In 2025 the U.S. exported 111 million metric tonnes of LNG according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG. The U.S. has another 100 mtpa under construction to come online between 2027 and 2030, leading to concerns by some energy majors that there could be an over supply of LNG by 2030.

With the more favorable permitting climate in the U.S., Cheniere has been in a race with Venture Global to be the first U.S. exporter to get to 100 mtpa.