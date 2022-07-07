Air Products, World Energy to build $2B SAF production facility

Air Products is teaming up with World Energy to build a new $2 billion major expansion project at World Energy’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production and distribution hub in Paramount, California.

The Los Angeles County facility is the world’s first commercial scale and North America’s only SAF production facility, and its total fuel capacity will be expanded to 340 million gallons annually.

The long-term, take-or-pay agreement with World Energy includes Air Products’ construction and ownership of a new hydrogen plant to be operated by Air Products and renewable fuels manufacturing facilities to be operated by World Energy. The project is scheduled to be on stream in 2025 and continues Air Products’ leadership in driving the energy transition through world-scale projects.

As part of the agreement, Air Products has extended its Southern California hydrogen pipeline network to supply hydrogen to the existing World Energy facility and further increase supply reliability for all of Air Products’ hydrogen pipeline network customers in Southern California. The expanded pipeline network will also enable Air Products to provide low-or-zero-carbon hydrogen in the future.