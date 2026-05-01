PK Companies: Where craftmanship & technology meet ingenuity

PK Safety provides the people, planning, equipment, and technology needed to keep complex work moving safely.

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The team delivers safety attendants, technical rescue, monitoring, medical support, and other field services across maintenance work, turnarounds, and capital projects. Often in place before work begins, PK Safety builds rescue plans, supplies equipment, and brings trained support to demanding environments.

Download their insert here or visit PKSTI.com for more information.