Back Cover: The next evolution of workforce readiness

As organizations across the petrochemical, refining and energy sectors begin budgeting and planning for 2027, leadership teams are evaluating the investments required to meet another year of demanding operations.

The decisions being made now in preparation for 2027 also provide a timely reason to evaluate occupational health through a broader business lens. Strategic considerations include whether health testing aligns with the work employees perform, whether medical decisions account for regulatory and compliance factors and whether medical providers understand the industrial environments and job demands behind those decisions. Together, these considerations can shape how effectively organizations prepare, protect and maintain a workforce that is ready to meet future demands.

The distinct role of occupational medicine

Occupational medicine serves a specialized role within the broader health care continuum. Traditional health care focuses on diagnosing and treating the patient, while an occupational provider considers an additional dimension: What does a medical condition, exam or test result mean in relation to the work an individual is expected to perform?

The value of occupational medicine comes from understanding the work behind those requirements. An employee may be exposed to respiratory hazards, work in extreme heat, wear specialized personal protective equipment or perform physically demanding tasks. An occupational medicine provider understands how OSHA standards, job functions, workplace exposures and physical demands intersect with an employee’s health. That context informs decisions around medical qualification, fitness for duty, work restrictions and an employee’s ability to safely perform the job.

At the Health and Safety Council (HASC®), our medical team brings that industry perspective to the services and guidance we provide. The physicians at HASC include fellows of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (FACOEM), complemented by a multidisciplinary team with extensive knowledge of OSHA standards and industrial operations. This combination of industry knowledge and medical expertise allows HASC to deliver standardized occupational health services at scale while providing the clinical depth needed for more complex medical decisions.

Occupational health as an operational strategy

The role of occupational health begins before an employee enters the field and continues throughout their career. During hiring and qualification, health testing, physical examinations and other services can influence how efficiently employees move through onboarding and mobilization. Over time, access to occupational health contributes to workforce availability, regulatory compliance and continuity across business operations.

For industrial employers, anticipating these needs becomes especially important ahead of turnarounds and capital projects. Hundreds or thousands of employees and contractors may need health, training and screening services within a compressed timeline. Understanding upcoming demand allows organizations to coordinate resources, plan for increased volume and keep qualified workers moving into the field as activity ramps up. At that scale, the efficiency of these processes can directly influence project timelines and execution schedules.

Prevention adds another dimension to that strategy. Identifying patterns within that information can strengthen future safety initiatives and inform decisions about the programs and resources employees need.

When an injury occurs, context matters

The value of specialized medical expertise becomes particularly clear following a workplace injury. Emergency departments and urgent care facilities play an essential role when immediate or emergency treatment is needed. An occupational provider brings an additional understanding of the employee’s job, physical demands and work environment to the continuum of care, which can inform treatment decisions and the path back to work.

For an industrial employee, returning to work involves more than recovering from an injury. The provider may need to consider essential job functions, appropriate restrictions and available modified-duty options when determining what the employee can safely perform. Familiarity with industrial operations provides important context for those decisions, while clear communication among the provider, employee and employer can contribute to an appropriate and efficient return-to-work process.

The implications extend across the organization. An employee’s ability to return affects staffing, supervisors, scheduling and workforce availability, making effective injury management relevant to both employee health and business continuity. Through injury care and case management, the HASC medical team applies its knowledge of occupational medicine, OSHA standards and industrial work environments to help companies navigate these decisions while keeping appropriate care at the center of the process.

Connecting health to the broader workforce strategy

As companies evaluate their priorities for 2027, one question is worth considering: How many different systems does a worker have to move through before they are truly ready for the job? Training, health testing and screening each serve a distinct purpose, though they are often managed through different providers, processes and records.

For owners and contractors managing large employee populations, greater coordination across these areas can simplify the path from hiring to the field and provide clearer visibility into employee status. This becomes especially valuable during periods of increased activity, including turnarounds, when delays at any point in the process can affect project schedules.

HASC brings these functions together in LINK, a platform that manages training, occupational health and screening services for both employers and employees. The value of that model extends beyond having multiple services available through one organization. Greater connectivity across these areas can simplify workforce management while giving companies access to specialized medical expertise when more complex health considerations arise.

Looking ahead to 2027

As budgets and operating plans take shape for 2027, occupational health deserves consideration alongside the other investments that influence workforce performance. Access, capacity and medical expertise can affect how efficiently employees move into the field, how effectively organizations manage periods of increased demand and how confidently more complex health decisions are addressed.

For nearly four decades, HASC has worked alongside owners and contractors to understand the demands of industrial work. HASC Occupational Health Services continues that commitment through comprehensive health testing, physical examinations, fit-for-duty evaluations, injury care, teleSTAT® telemedicine and our expertise available in clinics, on-site and online. Combined with training, screening and workforce technology, these capabilities give organizations a more connected approach to preparing and supporting employees throughout their careers.

HASC is positioned to help industry make that connection through the access, medical expertise and integrated services needed to keep employees healthy, qualified and prepared to perform.

For more information, visit hasc.com/ohs.