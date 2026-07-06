Powering industrial growth with thermoplastic piping innovation

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Patrick Walker, director of project development for US Fusion, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how the company is expanding its thermoplastic piping, containment and rubber lining capabilities while supporting projects across the energy and industrial sectors.

The conversation explores project development, quality, workforce training, strategic growth and opportunities in refining, petrochemical, manufacturing and emerging industries such as data centers and battery plants. Patrick also shares how engineering improvements on a major tank lining project helped deliver stronger long-term performance and positioned the company for future growth.

“Our US Rubber team came up with a different way to install the rubber on the inside of it, but then also changed a couple of the engineered aspects of it to some wider strips and how they were actually applied.” - Patrick Walker