How California regulations are reshaping U.S. energy and consumer costs

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Ericka Perryman, vice president of communications for AFPM, joins Jeremy to discuss how California regulations can affect consumers, manufacturers and energy markets nationwide.

Perryman examines California's vehicle, small engine and port policies, including their potential effects on consumer choice, supply chains, fuel costs and U.S. energy security. She also explains why additional California waivers are receiving congressional attention and how the Congressional Review Act factors into the debate

“Every American is going to end up having to pay a little bit more because of the way California does business.” - Ericka Perryman