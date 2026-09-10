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2026 AFPM Summit
Mark Fronek, Rudy Aguilar and Charles Becht V welcome exhibitors to the Becht booth at AFPM.
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Heitor Gartner with Kewazo, Darrell Stang with Techsonic and Simon Espinosa with Kewazo attend the AFPM Summit in Dallas, Texas.
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Jacob Camp with Cenovus catches up with Leslie Johnson and Josh Siegel with Crystaphase at the AFPM Summit 2026.
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People attending the 2026 AFPM Summit
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Paulina De La Rosa with Multichem and Nik Joe with BIC Alliance enjoy their time at the AFPM Summit 2026.
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Nik Joe with BIC Alliance, Megan Connally with The Shaw Group, Richard Krebs with BrandSafway, Karen Kemp with PK Companies and Carey Porche with Zachry Group catch up at the AFPM Summit.
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John Havard and Richard Krebs with BrandSafway welcome Cami Hysler with HASC to the BrandSafway booth at the 2026 AFPM Summit.
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Representatives with Sulzer attend the 2026 AFPM Summit.
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Wendy Wildenberg with Flint Hills Resources and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the 2026 AFPM Summit.
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Nina LeBlanc, Cami Hysler and Marisa Myers with HASC, Carlos Diaz with Motiva and Russell Klinegardner with HASC prepare for the AFPM networking function.
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