Driving workforce development through scholarships and industry partnerships

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Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Dani Grant, Kristi Claypool and Mia Young to discuss how the East Harris County Manufacturers Association Workforce Development Golf Tournament is helping address the skilled labor gap.

The conversation highlights how scholarships, early career awareness and industry collaboration are creating pathways into high-demand fields like manufacturing, maritime and logistics. They also explore the long-term impact of investing in workforce development and the value of connecting students directly with industry leaders. The discussion underscores how initiatives like Dream It Do It Southeast Texas are shaping the future workforce.

Learn more by visiting www.EHCMA.org